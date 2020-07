Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Town Home - Located in Glen Rock Borough this 3 story townhouse is loaded with charm and has a big 15'5" x 12' Living Rm, 10'8" x 11'4" Kitchen with appliances. Family room measuring 16'8" x 15'9", Den measures 15'6" x 12'. Hardwood floors. Balcony on 1st floor and off Master Bedroom on 2nd floor. Basement is partially finished and also has laundry. This 1800's Victorian is beautifully restored, there are granite counter tops too. Summer house to rear (wood stove does not work). And a 2 car garage.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4765448)