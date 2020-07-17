All apartments in Delaware County
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:21 AM

820-822 GLENBROOK AVE #3A, 3B

820 Glenbrook Ave · (866) 677-6937
Location

820 Glenbrook Ave, Delaware County, PA 19010
Bryn Mawr

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
**NOW LEASING** | 820-822 Glenbrook Avenue Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 |4 immaculate, modern, sun-filled, open concept, units in the heart of Bryn Mawr. These (1) one bedroom/1 bath and (3) two bedroom/2 bath units features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, abundant natural light, a washer/dryer in each unit, and a parking space. The Glenbrook Avenue Apartments were completely rebuilt in 2019 and proudly provide anything & everything a tenant desires. The property is situated just steps from Bryn Mawr hospital, minutes from the train, within walking distance to local restaurants, near all major roadways, and in close proximity to Villanova University, King of Prussia, Center City, and Philadelphia International Airport. This most convenient location, complete with all amenities, is a MUST SEE as it truly is, "The Beauty of Bryn Mawr." Please contact co-listing agent, Elizabeth Sparks, @ (610) 306-4446 for inquires or to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820-822 GLENBROOK AVE #3A, 3B have any available units?
820-822 GLENBROOK AVE #3A, 3B has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 820-822 GLENBROOK AVE #3A, 3B have?
Some of 820-822 GLENBROOK AVE #3A, 3B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820-822 GLENBROOK AVE #3A, 3B currently offering any rent specials?
820-822 GLENBROOK AVE #3A, 3B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820-822 GLENBROOK AVE #3A, 3B pet-friendly?
No, 820-822 GLENBROOK AVE #3A, 3B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware County.
Does 820-822 GLENBROOK AVE #3A, 3B offer parking?
Yes, 820-822 GLENBROOK AVE #3A, 3B offers parking.
Does 820-822 GLENBROOK AVE #3A, 3B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820-822 GLENBROOK AVE #3A, 3B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820-822 GLENBROOK AVE #3A, 3B have a pool?
No, 820-822 GLENBROOK AVE #3A, 3B does not have a pool.
Does 820-822 GLENBROOK AVE #3A, 3B have accessible units?
No, 820-822 GLENBROOK AVE #3A, 3B does not have accessible units.
Does 820-822 GLENBROOK AVE #3A, 3B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820-822 GLENBROOK AVE #3A, 3B has units with dishwashers.
Does 820-822 GLENBROOK AVE #3A, 3B have units with air conditioning?
No, 820-822 GLENBROOK AVE #3A, 3B does not have units with air conditioning.
