820-822 GLENBROOK AVE #3A, 3B

**NOW LEASING** | 820-822 Glenbrook Avenue Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 |4 immaculate, modern, sun-filled, open concept, units in the heart of Bryn Mawr. These (1) one bedroom/1 bath and (3) two bedroom/2 bath units features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, abundant natural light, a washer/dryer in each unit, and a parking space. The Glenbrook Avenue Apartments were completely rebuilt in 2019 and proudly provide anything & everything a tenant desires. The property is situated just steps from Bryn Mawr hospital, minutes from the train, within walking distance to local restaurants, near all major roadways, and in close proximity to Villanova University, King of Prussia, Center City, and Philadelphia International Airport. This most convenient location, complete with all amenities, is a MUST SEE as it truly is, "The Beauty of Bryn Mawr." Please contact co-listing agent, Elizabeth Sparks, @ (610) 306-4446 for inquires or to schedule a showing.