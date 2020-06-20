350 W ELM STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill

Welcome Home! Suite #3117 at the Grande at Riverview is a beautifully maintained one bedroom/one bathroom Chanticleer model. Overlooking a quiet courtyard, mature trees offer plenty of privacy and serene views. Upon entering, you'll be greeted by an open concept layout. The kitchen offers GE stainless steel appliances, 42" maple cabinetry, granite counter tops and breakfast bar seating for easy entertaining. Beyond the breakfast bar is a dining area and generously sized living room area with new carpet, recessed lighting and oversized windows. The bedroom also has courtyard views as well as a large , 7'x 4', walk-in closet, and the spacious bathroom is complete with tile flooring and a tub/shower combo. The laundry area (with new washer!) is neatly tucked away in a hallway closet, and there is 1-deeded parking space (#45) for this home. The Grande at Riverview is a pet friendly community located adjacent to the Schuylkill River Trail. The community features a fitness center, pool, and common courtyard areas with gas grills and patio seating. Located in the heart of Conshohocken - The Grande at Riverview is within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, public transportation, and much more! It also offers easy access to Routes 76, 476 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Conveniently located just minutes from King of Prussia and Center City Philadelphia.