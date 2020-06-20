All apartments in Conshohocken
350 W ELM STREET
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:00 PM

350 W ELM STREET

350 West Elm Street · (484) 841-8400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 West Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3117 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome Home! Suite #3117 at the Grande at Riverview is a beautifully maintained one bedroom/one bathroom Chanticleer model. Overlooking a quiet courtyard, mature trees offer plenty of privacy and serene views. Upon entering, you'll be greeted by an open concept layout. The kitchen offers GE stainless steel appliances, 42" maple cabinetry, granite counter tops and breakfast bar seating for easy entertaining. Beyond the breakfast bar is a dining area and generously sized living room area with new carpet, recessed lighting and oversized windows. The bedroom also has courtyard views as well as a large , 7'x 4', walk-in closet, and the spacious bathroom is complete with tile flooring and a tub/shower combo. The laundry area (with new washer!) is neatly tucked away in a hallway closet, and there is 1-deeded parking space (#45) for this home. The Grande at Riverview is a pet friendly community located adjacent to the Schuylkill River Trail. The community features a fitness center, pool, and common courtyard areas with gas grills and patio seating. Located in the heart of Conshohocken - The Grande at Riverview is within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, public transportation, and much more! It also offers easy access to Routes 76, 476 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Conveniently located just minutes from King of Prussia and Center City Philadelphia.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 W ELM STREET have any available units?
350 W ELM STREET has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 350 W ELM STREET have?
Some of 350 W ELM STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 W ELM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
350 W ELM STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 W ELM STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 W ELM STREET is pet friendly.
Does 350 W ELM STREET offer parking?
Yes, 350 W ELM STREET does offer parking.
Does 350 W ELM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 W ELM STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 W ELM STREET have a pool?
Yes, 350 W ELM STREET has a pool.
Does 350 W ELM STREET have accessible units?
No, 350 W ELM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 350 W ELM STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 W ELM STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 350 W ELM STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 350 W ELM STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
