257 E HECTOR STREET

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Great house that was completely gutted and remodeled in 2005. 2-story addition added to the house with 3rd-story view of riverwalk and a great deck for barbecues. Home is approximately 1800 square ft. with 4 nicely-sized (roughly 12X12 or larger) bedrooms. There is one bathroom and two bedrooms on the 2nd floor, one bathroom and two bedrooms on the 3rd floor. Amenities including granite tile countertops, stainless steel appliances (dishwasher and refrigerator), garbage disposal, laundry room on the 2nd floor, central air, on-street parking, storage in basement, and beautiful hardwood floors. Enjoy the charm and character of exposed brick walls, recycled pine, and exquisite tile work. This home will not last, so make your appointment today!