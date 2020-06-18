All apartments in Conshohocken
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:40 PM

257 E HECTOR STREET

257 East Hector Street · (610) 647-8300
Location

257 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Great house that was completely gutted and remodeled in 2005. 2-story addition added to the house with 3rd-story view of riverwalk and a great deck for barbecues. Home is approximately 1800 square ft. with 4 nicely-sized (roughly 12X12 or larger) bedrooms. There is one bathroom and two bedrooms on the 2nd floor, one bathroom and two bedrooms on the 3rd floor. Amenities including granite tile countertops, stainless steel appliances (dishwasher and refrigerator), garbage disposal, laundry room on the 2nd floor, central air, on-street parking, storage in basement, and beautiful hardwood floors. Enjoy the charm and character of exposed brick walls, recycled pine, and exquisite tile work. This home will not last, so make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 E HECTOR STREET have any available units?
257 E HECTOR STREET has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 257 E HECTOR STREET have?
Some of 257 E HECTOR STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 E HECTOR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
257 E HECTOR STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 E HECTOR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 257 E HECTOR STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conshohocken.
Does 257 E HECTOR STREET offer parking?
No, 257 E HECTOR STREET does not offer parking.
Does 257 E HECTOR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 257 E HECTOR STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 E HECTOR STREET have a pool?
No, 257 E HECTOR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 257 E HECTOR STREET have accessible units?
No, 257 E HECTOR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 257 E HECTOR STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 257 E HECTOR STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 257 E HECTOR STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 257 E HECTOR STREET has units with air conditioning.
