Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:04 PM

802 PRINCETON DRIVE

802 Princeton Drive · (215) 805-7525
Location

802 Princeton Drive, Bucks County, PA 18976

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 5760 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
media room
Located in the Estates of Warrington Ridge, a home that is grand and spacious yet easy to manage including the reasonable annual taxes! An outstanding location, just minutes from everywhere with A+ rated Central Bucks School District, even the school bus stop in front of the house. No septic or well issues with public water & sewer, and best of all there is no need to experience the trials and tribulations of waiting for a new built home when this one is turn-key with comparable amenities offering no wait immediate occupancy. This spacious updated 4 Bedroom, 5.5 Bath Center Hall Colonial recently received $240,000.00 in construction enhancements to include a complete fully finished basement with wet bar and private theater room, additional private baths and walk in closets in two of the bedrooms, an attached heated three car garage, a bonus room converted from the original garage and to top it all off, a 30 X 30 composite outdoor deck with screening and covered roof. An itemization and full description of upgrades can be found in attached documents. A warm welcome greets you with Frontal Stone & Stucco Exterior with a large Covered Front Porch. The entrance offers a Grand 2-Story Foyer appointed with Crown Moldings & Hardwood Floors. Large Formal Living Room & Dining Room with 10' ceilings accented with a large Bay Window, Crown Moldings, & Recessed Lighting! The newly updated Gourmet Kitchen offers Custom Cabinetry, Granite Counter Tops & Back Splash, Granite Island, Recessed Lighting, double Stainless-Steel Sink with Touchless Faucet & high-end GE Profile Stainless Steel Appliances for cooking and cleaning. The Informal Dining Area is just the right size for casual meals as it flows out to a 30 X 30 Covered Composite Deck. The Family Room offers a wood burning Fireplace, adjacent is the original garage converted to a Rec/Game room, an over sized Laundry and Mud Room opens to a newly built attached three car attached garage equipped for heating. Recessed Lighting in every room with Pre-Wired Audio/Video link for Surround Sound throughout the house. 1st Floor Study offers sitting area and professionally designed office desk. Upper level Master Suite with Double Door Entry, Cathedral Ceilings, Sitting Room, Dressing Room and a double Walk-In Closet. Master Bathroom and Bath with over-sized Jacuzzi Tub & Walk In Shower, Double Bowl Vanity, Custom Ceramic Tiles, & 15" LCD Flat-Panel TV + Phone. 2 of the three Bedrooms have Walk-In Closets. 10' Ceilings, full private Bath in each room. Three Room Full Finished Basement and Theater with ground level "Walk-Out". 2 Upgraded HVAC Systems 2 Upgraded Hot Water Heaters. A whole house speaker system is pre-wired in every room including all the bathrooms and game room. The front door has a camera installed as well as the driveway. The highly rated Cat's Eye Security System services protects the house. Fire safety is secured with a whole house sprinkler system. All rooms have data line and cable line installed including game room, family room, office and finished basement. All rooms have dimmers installed including the family room. Theater rooms and sitting area in the finished basement are pre-wired for cable surround system and projector. Theater room has a 9-speaker system pre-wired just waiting for speakers. Front door has double lock for extra security. This house is so turn-key there are even permanently installed Christmas Lights in front of the house. A great lifestyle awaits the active family with Doylestown's famous Central Park minutes away with elegant country living yet close to all major routes and an easy commute to New Jersey or Philadelphia.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 PRINCETON DRIVE have any available units?
802 PRINCETON DRIVE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 802 PRINCETON DRIVE have?
Some of 802 PRINCETON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 PRINCETON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
802 PRINCETON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 PRINCETON DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 PRINCETON DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 802 PRINCETON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 802 PRINCETON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 802 PRINCETON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 802 PRINCETON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 PRINCETON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 802 PRINCETON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 802 PRINCETON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 802 PRINCETON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 802 PRINCETON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 PRINCETON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 802 PRINCETON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 802 PRINCETON DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
