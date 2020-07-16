6035 STONEY HILL ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

An inviting, comfortable antique home that~s located on a pretty country road, this stone and clapboard residence offers its tenants the opportunity to enjoy a private patio, front porch and perennial gardens without worrying about maintenance. Approximately 10 minutes from New Hope Borough and Lambertville, this mid-19th-century house is finished in the original random-width wood floors throughout, and its large living room with fireplace sports crown molding, a chair rail, deep-sill windows and a custom bookshelves. The great room adds a second stone fireplace, and the large, open kitchen includes a good-sized casual dining area and granite countertops. There are two bedrooms and two baths. In addition to a two-car garage with workshop area, there is additional offstreet parking for guests. Sublet available, then one year minimum lease. Rent includes landscape maintenance. Easy access to all of the daily conveniences one needs as well as the canal path for bicycling or walking.