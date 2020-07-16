All apartments in Bucks County
6035 STONEY HILL ROAD
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

6035 STONEY HILL ROAD

6035 Stoney Hill Road · (215) 794-1314
Location

6035 Stoney Hill Road, Bucks County, PA 18938

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1901 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
An inviting, comfortable antique home that~s located on a pretty country road, this stone and clapboard residence offers its tenants the opportunity to enjoy a private patio, front porch and perennial gardens without worrying about maintenance. Approximately 10 minutes from New Hope Borough and Lambertville, this mid-19th-century house is finished in the original random-width wood floors throughout, and its large living room with fireplace sports crown molding, a chair rail, deep-sill windows and a custom bookshelves. The great room adds a second stone fireplace, and the large, open kitchen includes a good-sized casual dining area and granite countertops. There are two bedrooms and two baths. In addition to a two-car garage with workshop area, there is additional offstreet parking for guests. Sublet available, then one year minimum lease. Rent includes landscape maintenance. Easy access to all of the daily conveniences one needs as well as the canal path for bicycling or walking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6035 STONEY HILL ROAD have any available units?
6035 STONEY HILL ROAD has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6035 STONEY HILL ROAD have?
Some of 6035 STONEY HILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6035 STONEY HILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6035 STONEY HILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6035 STONEY HILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6035 STONEY HILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bucks County.
Does 6035 STONEY HILL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6035 STONEY HILL ROAD offers parking.
Does 6035 STONEY HILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6035 STONEY HILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6035 STONEY HILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 6035 STONEY HILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6035 STONEY HILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6035 STONEY HILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6035 STONEY HILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6035 STONEY HILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6035 STONEY HILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6035 STONEY HILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
