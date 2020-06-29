All apartments in Bucks County
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:49 AM

2 CREEK ROAD

2 Creek Rd · (215) 340-5700
Location

2 Creek Rd, Bucks County, PA 18914

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3154 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
The large front house (Farmhouse) has 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, a full kitchen, dining room, 3 living areas on the 1st floor and a laundry room. This is perfect for a large family that needs extra space. The farmhouse building has been recently painted, upgraded with newer flooring and fixtures. There are two additional buildings on the property that may be able to accommodate large families for a longer-term lease or sale. The converted barn is not incorporated into the rental rate advertised, or completely finished for occupying as a residence, but may be finished to accommodate additional family members. The converted barn has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a full kitchen, dining room, living room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 CREEK ROAD have any available units?
2 CREEK ROAD has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2 CREEK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2 CREEK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 CREEK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2 CREEK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bucks County.
Does 2 CREEK ROAD offer parking?
No, 2 CREEK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2 CREEK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 CREEK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 CREEK ROAD have a pool?
No, 2 CREEK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2 CREEK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2 CREEK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2 CREEK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 CREEK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 CREEK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 CREEK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
