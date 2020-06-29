2 CREEK ROAD

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated

The large front house (Farmhouse) has 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, a full kitchen, dining room, 3 living areas on the 1st floor and a laundry room. This is perfect for a large family that needs extra space. The farmhouse building has been recently painted, upgraded with newer flooring and fixtures. There are two additional buildings on the property that may be able to accommodate large families for a longer-term lease or sale. The converted barn is not incorporated into the rental rate advertised, or completely finished for occupying as a residence, but may be finished to accommodate additional family members. The converted barn has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a full kitchen, dining room, living room.