Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:06 AM

Valley Park Apartments

2252A Catasauqua Rd · (267) 214-0183
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2252A Catasauqua Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18018
West Bethlehem

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1991D · Avail. Oct 10

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit A284B · Avail. Sep 23

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit A292B · Avail. Sep 26

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit C228B · Avail. Sep 30

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 1982A · Avail. Sep 10

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit A230B · Avail. Sep 17

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Valley Park Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
dog park
e-payments
playground
Valley Park is a colonial inspired community with stately entries, soaring columns and beautiful landscaping. Our one and two bedroom apartments feature private balconies or garden patios, open kitchens with modern appliances and wood cabinetry, separate dining areas, and large closets. Located near downtown Bethlehem, PA, Valley Park puts shopping, dining, universities, recreation, and major highways right at your fingertips.Now offering onsite tours and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Monday 7/13/20 at 11:30AM and 3:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $750-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50 for the first pet, $25 for the second
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: German Shepherd, Akita, Chows, Terriers or Chow breed mixes. American Bull Staff or Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman or Doberman Pinchers, Rottweilers, Wolf Hybrids, Pitbull Terriers, Presa Canarias or any variety of Canary Dogs and any dog with 50% or more of above noted breeds.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Valley Park Apartments have any available units?
Valley Park Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,230 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Valley Park Apartments have?
Some of Valley Park Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Valley Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Valley Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Valley Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Valley Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Valley Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Valley Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Valley Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Valley Park Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Valley Park Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Valley Park Apartments has a pool.
Does Valley Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Valley Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Valley Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Valley Park Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Valley Park Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Valley Park Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
