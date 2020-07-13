Valley Park Apartments

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $750-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50 for the first pet, $25 for the second
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: German Shepherd, Akita, Chows, Terriers or Chow breed mixes. American Bull Staff or Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman or Doberman Pinchers, Rottweilers, Wolf Hybrids, Pitbull Terriers, Presa Canarias or any variety of Canary Dogs and any dog with 50% or more of above noted breeds.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.