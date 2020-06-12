/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:12 PM
50 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bethlehem, PA
Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
3 Units Available
Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1100 sqft
Bethlehem Townhomes offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartments throughout the Lehigh Valley.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central Bethlehem
6 Units Available
River Pointe Townhomes
1416 Livingston St, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1097 sqft
This Lehigh Valley apartment community is perfectly situated between New York City and Philadelphia. The pet-friendly one-bedroom apartments and two- to three-bedroom townhomes feature private parking, spacious floor plans and private balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Northeast Bethlehem
Contact for Availability
Spring Garden Townhouses
1026 North Blvd, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1472 sqft
Spacious apartments with individually controlled central heat, ample closet space, and basements in select units. Enjoy the swimming pool, tennis courts, and playground area. Located close to Routes 22 and 78.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Central Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
621 Center Street
621 Center Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1836 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom twin close to downtown Bethlehem only 1 block from shops & restaurants. Central air, modern kitchen with granite counters, gas range, new bath, economical gas heat, 1st floor laundry, replacement windows.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Central Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
442 East Union Boulevard
442 East Union Boulevard, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1024 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom in fantastic neighborhood. Walk to YMCA, historic Bethlehem, and a short drive to Arts Quest, I-78, and all that Bethlehem has to offer. Fenced yard and covered patio. Affordable gas utilities and a full basement for storage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
539 4th Avenue
539 4th Avenue, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1149 sqft
3 Bedroom in West Bethlehem - Fantastic opportunity to rent a well kept, and conveniently located home in West Bethlehem! Featuring 3 large bedrooms and 1 bath, a fenced in yard and ample storage! Equipped with Gas hot water heat; this home is very
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
1539 E. 8th St.
1539 East 8th Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1660 sqft
1539 E. 8th St. Available 06/16/20 SPACIOUS HOME ON SOUTH SIDE - BETHLEHEM - 1660 sq ft twin, 3 BR, 1 BA {on 2nd Floor).
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Central Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
10 Goepp Street
10 East Goepp Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Short term rental offered! Check out this 3rd floor spacious apartment with loads of charm! Beautiful hardwood floors, extra office/storage room, 3 bedrooms, Kitchen, Living room and Dining room complete the amazing layout.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
South Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
831 Laufer Street
831 Laufer Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1262 sqft
Wonderfully kept and maintained home for rent in South Bethlehem. Only minutes away from the Casino, restaurants, and shops. Very well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Available immediately!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Central Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
69 East Goepp Street
69 E Goepp St, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2000 sqft
MODERN, GIGANTIC, & IMMACULATE are 3 words tht best describe this 3 bed, 1 bath Downtown Bethlehem apartment conveniently located in this fully renovated building at the corner of Goepp & Center.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
South Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
807 Evans Street
807 Evans Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1964 sqft
Lovely end unit townhome featuring hardwood floors, gas fireplace, granite countertops with tile backsplash, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, finished LL, gas heat, central air, one car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
South Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
415 Buchanan Street
415 Buchanan Street, Bethlehem, PA
Fully Renovated Luxury Townhouse!! 5 Bedroom / 3 Full Bath located walking distance to Lehigh University and Historic Downtown Bethlehem! This property has been converted perfectly for student housing! Each house has been upgraded to perfection.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Central Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
1212 Center Street
1212 Center Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
Updated 3 bedrooms semi-detached twin for rent within minutes of Moravian College and downtown Bethlehem! This spacious home has been completely updated, with hardwood floors on the main level.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Central Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
71 West Goepp Street
71 West Goepp Street, Bethlehem, PA
STUDENT HOUSING ***** $625 PER BEDROOM $3,000.00 ENTIRE HOUSE*****Five bedrooms, Five and one half baths, completely renovated SINGLE home. This home has been stripped down to the wall studs and ceiling joists.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
South Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
413 Buchanan Street
413 Buchanan Street, Bethlehem, PA
Fully Renovated Luxury Townhouse!! 5 Bedroom / 3 Full Bath located walking distance to Lehigh University and Historic Downtown Bethlehem! This property has been converted perfectly for student housing! Each house has been upgraded to perfection.
Last updated April 13 at 12:10pm
Northeast Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
2443 High Point Drive
2443 High Point Drive, Bethlehem, PA
This homes location is perfect for any life style, conveniently close to major routes, grocery stores, restaurants, parks and elementary school.
Results within 1 mile of Bethlehem
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hellertown
1 Unit Available
812 Main St
812 Main Street, Hellertown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2nd floor apartment - Property Id: 102620 3 Bedroom apartment in Hellertown. Water, Sewer, trash, recycling is all included. Laundry in unit. No Pets Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1662 Kevin Drive
1662 Kevin Drive, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2628 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 3 Bedroom Ranch RENT REDUCED! - This gorgeous and pristine three bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Northeast Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
3120 Portage Road
3120 Portage Road, Northampton County, PA
Don't miss this Gorgeous rental. This home is for someone who appreciates the finer things in life. This large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home, has been meticulously cared for. Owner will pay sewer, water, trash and recycle.
Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
Midway Manor
1 Unit Available
1939 East Jonathan Street
1939 East Jonathan Street, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1601 sqft
Spacious house with 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Midway Manor. Enter the home and see living and dining rooms -- both feature wood floors and windows allowing ample natural light. Walk through to the updated kitchen with newer appliances and cabinets.
Results within 5 miles of Bethlehem
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
8th Ward
1 Unit Available
916 w green street
916 West Green Street, Allentown, PA
RENT TO OWN 5 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Property Id: 286454 RENT TO OWN: ONLY APPLICANTS CONSIDERED WILL BE THOSE LOOKING TO PURCHASE View for more info http://www.916wgreenstreet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hanover Hills
1 Unit Available
322 Hanover Ave
322 Hanover Avenue, Allentown, PA
RENT TO OWN 4 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM - Property Id: 286450 For More info check out: http://www.322hanoveravenue.com/ To submit an app use link below www.cmorentalapplication.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Liberty
1 Unit Available
33 South Poplar Street
33 South Poplar Street, Allentown, PA
Updated 3-4 Bedroom, 1 bath, end of row, single family rental near Allentown Public Library & PPL Center.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
8th Ward
1 Unit Available
901 West Tilghman Street
901 Tilghman Street, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
22077 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 bed, 1 bath apartment in the heart of Allentown. Features include an eat in kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances, exposed brick wall, spacious closets and tile floors in both kitchen and bath.
