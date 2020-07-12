Apartment List
/
PA
/
bethlehem
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:42 PM

85 Apartments for rent in Bethlehem, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bethlehem apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
South Bethlehem
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,432
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,912
1403 sqft
Near I-78 and I-22. The community features a pool with a clubhouse, concierge services and lots of green space. Each home provides a private balcony, lots of storage and a modern kitchen.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
West Bethlehem
Woodmont Mews Apartments
1345 Martin Ct, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1219 sqft
Luxury apartments in park-like setting that boast extra-large floor plans, soaring ceilings and private balconies. Resort-style amenities include ultramodern fitness facility. Excellent access to major highways and close to historic downtown Bethlehem.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Pointe North
4445 Harriet Ln, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1110 sqft
Near the Lehigh Valley Mall and Route 22. Each apartment offers modern kitchens, wood-style flooring and open floor plans. Located near a wildlife sanctuary. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
7 Units Available
West Bethlehem
Valley Park Apartments
2252A Catasauqua Rd, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
830 sqft
Colonial-inspired community with green landscaping, pool, volleyball court and business center. Located close to downtown Bethlehem. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
2 Units Available
Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bethlehem Townhomes offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartments throughout the Lehigh Valley.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Northeast Bethlehem
Bethlehem Townhomes I
3015 Easton Ave Unit 2, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1057 sqft
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 7/9/20 at 11:30AM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Northeast Bethlehem
Spring Garden Townhouses
1026 North Blvd, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1472 sqft
Spacious apartments with individually controlled central heat, ample closet space, and basements in select units. Enjoy the swimming pool, tennis courts, and playground area. Located close to Routes 22 and 78.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
The Meadows at Lehigh
3310 East Boulevard, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Meadows at Lehigh offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and 3 bedroom townhomes set on a rolling campus in beautiful Bethlehem, PA. Our beautiful, park-like setting is just steps away from Bethlehem's Historic Downtown.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
2 Units Available
Central Bethlehem
River Pointe Townhomes
1416 Livingston St, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1097 sqft
This Lehigh Valley apartment community is perfectly situated between New York City and Philadelphia. The pet-friendly one-bedroom apartments and two- to three-bedroom townhomes feature private parking, spacious floor plans and private balconies.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
South Bethlehem
701 Atlantic Street
701 Atlantic St, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
Completely Renovated South Bethlehem 1st Floor 1 Bedroom Apartment in Remodeled 4-Unit Building! Apartment has Large Modern Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Counters, Oak Cabinets, Electric Flat-Top Range & Ceramic Tile Floor! New Tile Bathroom with

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Bethlehem
11 W. 2nd St.
11 West 2nd Street, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate upscale, modern condo at the new Riverport complex. - Immaculate upscale, modern condo at the new Riverport complex.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Central Bethlehem
46 East Spruce Street
46 East Spruce Street, Bethlehem, PA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1108 sqft
End of Row located in Northeast Bethlehem offering convenient location to schools, bus stops and downtown Bethlehem. Featuring eat in kitchen, oil heat, and small back yard. See it today!

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Central Bethlehem
56 East Union Boulevard
56 East Union Boulevard, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1377 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 bed, 2 full bath single home in an excellent "walkable" Downtown Bethlehem location w/ off-street parking now available for rent but won't last long.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Bethlehem
110 Corona Street
110 Corona Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1370 sqft
Extremely well maintained brick colonial on quiet street. Walking distance to Monocacy Park recreation area. 3 bedrooms, modern kitchen, central air, hardwood floors, garage. No smoking or pets!

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
South Bethlehem
1105 East 4th Street
1105 E 4th St, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
Beautiful 1 BR apartment available w/ off street parking located just minutes from Lehigh University, Sands Casino, Hospital & major Rts 22, 33 & 78.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
South Bethlehem
415 Buchanan Street
415 Buchanan Street, Bethlehem, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2300 sqft
Fully Renovated Luxury Townhouse!! 5 Bedroom / 3 Full Bath located walking distance to Lehigh University and Historic Downtown Bethlehem! This property has been converted perfectly for student housing! Each house has been upgraded to perfection.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
South Bethlehem
413 Buchanan Street
413 Buchanan Street, Bethlehem, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2300 sqft
Fully Renovated Luxury Townhouse!! 5 Bedroom / 3 Full Bath located walking distance to Lehigh University and Historic Downtown Bethlehem! This property has been converted perfectly for student housing! Each house has been upgraded to perfection.

1 of 12

Last updated April 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Bethlehem
2443 High Point Drive
2443 High Point Drive, Bethlehem, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1816 sqft
This homes location is perfect for any life style, conveniently close to major routes, grocery stores, restaurants, parks and elementary school.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Central Bethlehem
128 West Union Boulevard
128 West Union Boulevard, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
630 sqft
Live, Work, and Play in Downtown North Bethlehem. "The Bungalow" is a brand new building consisting of one and two bedroom units with off street parking available.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
West Bethlehem
650 Leibert Street
650 Leibert Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1103 sqft
Located in a great section of West Bethlehem close to everything! This updated 3 BR, 1 Bath Classic End Unit Home is waiting for you! Enter into Hardwood floored Living Room and Dining Room w/ lots of light and excellent space! Kitchen just

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
South Bethlehem
736 5th Street
736 East 5th Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1849 sqft
Very nice twin with large living spaces and 3 nice-sized bedrooms. In addition to the 3 bedrooms there are 1.5 bathrooms and on-site laundry. Gas heat, hot water and cooking.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
South Bethlehem
918 East 5th Street
918 East 5th Street, Bethlehem, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1760 sqft
Come check out this spacious twin in South Bethlehem ! 2nd Floor Features 3 Bedrooms with carpet. 3rd Floor could be used as 2 bedrooms or 1 big bedroom.Big open living room and dining room. Back yard with patio.
Results within 1 mile of Bethlehem

1 of 13

Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
1 Unit Available
Midway Manor
1939 East Jonathan Street
1939 East Jonathan Street, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1601 sqft
Spacious house with 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Midway Manor. Enter the home and see living and dining rooms -- both feature wood floors and windows allowing ample natural light. Walk through to the updated kitchen with newer appliances and cabinets.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Hellertown
1337 Main Street
1337 Main Street, Hellertown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1566 sqft
**NEWLY REMODELED FROM TOP to BOTTOM** Available NOW for LEASE with a 2-car DETACHED GARAGE. The open feeling as you enter the home is warm & inviting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bethlehem, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bethlehem apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

