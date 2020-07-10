/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
59 Apartments for rent in Bethlehem, PA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
West Bethlehem
Woodmont Mews Apartments
1345 Martin Ct, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1219 sqft
Luxury apartments in park-like setting that boast extra-large floor plans, soaring ceilings and private balconies. Resort-style amenities include ultramodern fitness facility. Excellent access to major highways and close to historic downtown Bethlehem.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Pointe North
4445 Harriet Ln, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1110 sqft
Near the Lehigh Valley Mall and Route 22. Each apartment offers modern kitchens, wood-style flooring and open floor plans. Located near a wildlife sanctuary. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
4 Units Available
Northeast Bethlehem
Bethlehem Townhomes I
3015 Easton Ave Unit 2, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1057 sqft
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 7/9/20 at 11:30AM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 06:07pm
2 Units Available
Central Bethlehem
River Pointe Townhomes
1416 Livingston St, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1097 sqft
This Lehigh Valley apartment community is perfectly situated between New York City and Philadelphia. The pet-friendly one-bedroom apartments and two- to three-bedroom townhomes feature private parking, spacious floor plans and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 06:48pm
3 Units Available
Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bethlehem Townhomes offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartments throughout the Lehigh Valley.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
South Bethlehem
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1403 sqft
Near I-78 and I-22. The community features a pool with a clubhouse, concierge services and lots of green space. Each home provides a private balcony, lots of storage and a modern kitchen.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Northeast Bethlehem
Spring Garden Townhouses
1026 North Blvd, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1472 sqft
Spacious apartments with individually controlled central heat, ample closet space, and basements in select units. Enjoy the swimming pool, tennis courts, and playground area. Located close to Routes 22 and 78.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
South Bethlehem
415 Buchanan Street
415 Buchanan Street, Bethlehem, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2300 sqft
Fully Renovated Luxury Townhouse!! 5 Bedroom / 3 Full Bath located walking distance to Lehigh University and Historic Downtown Bethlehem! This property has been converted perfectly for student housing! Each house has been upgraded to perfection.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
South Bethlehem
413 Buchanan Street
413 Buchanan Street, Bethlehem, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2300 sqft
Fully Renovated Luxury Townhouse!! 5 Bedroom / 3 Full Bath located walking distance to Lehigh University and Historic Downtown Bethlehem! This property has been converted perfectly for student housing! Each house has been upgraded to perfection.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Bethlehem
515 thomas st
515 Thomas Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
1310 sqft
Available 08/01/20 5 Bedrooms at $590 Per bedroom - Property Id: 310605 ATTENTION: LEHIGH UNIVERSITY COMMUNITY ONE MONTH FREE WITH 13 MONTH LEASE Brand new renovated 5 Bedroom 2 Bathroom unit for rent located within walking distance to campus.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Bethlehem
736 5th Street
736 East 5th Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1849 sqft
Very nice twin with large living spaces and 3 nice-sized bedrooms. In addition to the 3 bedrooms there are 1.5 bathrooms and on-site laundry. Gas heat, hot water and cooking.
Results within 5 miles of Bethlehem
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
15 Units Available
8th Ward
Cityplace
902 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
860 sqft
Find a place to call home in thriving Downtown Allentown. Located across from the iconic Art Deco PPL tower, these beautifully revitalized apartments combine modern design with inudstrial finishes to create a cozy atmosphere in a bustling city.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
27 Units Available
Downtown Allentown
STRATA
27 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,125
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,354
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1220 sqft
A distinctive, urban complex offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, some amenities include private rooftop decks, elevated courtyards, open floor plans, granite countertops, and concierge services.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
6 Units Available
Downtown Allentown
Center Square Lofts
777 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,139
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,354
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1137 sqft
UPGRADE YOUR SCENERY Center Square Lofts is a community you won’t find anywhere else in the area. These luxury apartments in Allentown, PA are brimming with high-end features and astounding amenities.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
3 Units Available
Downtown Allentown
Walnut Street Commons
555 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,466
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1225 sqft
Room to grow in a place with roots. Settle in to a classic Allentown neighborhood reimagined. We’ve carved out a sweet spot where the warmth and community of historic brownstones meets the amenities and comfort of urban living.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Allentown
520 Lofts
520 West Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,146
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tours by appointment only. Where rich history inspires new futures.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hanover Hills
322 Hanover Ave
322 Hanover Avenue, Allentown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$650
1873 sqft
RENT TO OWN 4 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM - Property Id: 286450 For More info check out: http://www.322hanoveravenue.com/ To submit an app use link below www.cmorentalapplication.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
4 C's
144 North 7th Street
144 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful, large 1 bedroom apartment is located on the second floor of 144 N 7th street. It has an open spacious kitchen with an island.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4 C's
625 Oak St
625 Oak Street, Allentown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1755 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Townshouse - Property Id: 264235 Virtual tour will be available 7/10! Follow the renovation progress at www.instagram.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
4192 Waterford Drive
4192 Waterford Drive, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1842 sqft
Property FURNISHED! Here's your chance to rent an end unit townhouse w great yard space in Southern Lehigh's desirable Waterford Court development. Three floors of living space.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
4123 Bunker Hill Drive
4123 Bunker Hill Dr S, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1792 sqft
SHOWINGS START 7/5! This is the town-home you have been waiting for! This rental will go fast! Beautifully redone inside! 3 bed, 2.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1216 Old Gate Road
1216 Old Gate Road, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1584 sqft
Absolutely beautiful open-concept townhouse in move in condition...
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Bath
282 North Walnut Street
282 N Walnut St, Bath, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1160 sqft
HH Bath View Apartments offers a mixture of style, comfort, and livability in a brand new construction. As the Lehigh Valley's newest luxury apartment home community offering a secluded setting that is still close to shopping and right on Route 512.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Old Orchard
4883 Riley Road
4883 Riley Rd, Old Orchard, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
873 sqft
Discover Madison Farms, a luxurious collection of expansive & elegantly designed rental residences. Choose from 1 & 2 BR homes that include a beautiful master suite & up to 2 full baths.
Similar Pages
Bethlehem 1 BedroomsBethlehem 2 BedroomsBethlehem 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBethlehem 3 BedroomsBethlehem Accessible ApartmentsBethlehem Apartments with Balcony
Bethlehem Apartments with GarageBethlehem Apartments with GymBethlehem Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBethlehem Apartments with ParkingBethlehem Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PANorristown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAEaston, PA
Horsham, PAWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PARoyersford, PAPhillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PA