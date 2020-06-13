Apartment List
54 Apartments for rent in Bethlehem, PA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Central Bethlehem
5 Units Available
River Pointe Townhomes
1416 Livingston St, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1097 sqft
This Lehigh Valley apartment community is perfectly situated between New York City and Philadelphia. The pet-friendly one-bedroom apartments and two- to three-bedroom townhomes feature private parking, spacious floor plans and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Bethlehem
7 Units Available
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,423
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-78 and I-22. The community features a pool with a clubhouse, concierge services and lots of green space. Each home provides a private balcony, lots of storage and a modern kitchen.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Pointe North
4445 Harriet Ln, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,356
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1110 sqft
Near the Lehigh Valley Mall and Route 22. Each apartment offers modern kitchens, wood-style flooring and open floor plans. Located near a wildlife sanctuary. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Meadows at Lehigh
3310 East Boulevard, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$985
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Meadows at Lehigh offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and 3 bedroom townhomes set on a rolling campus in beautiful Bethlehem, PA. Our beautiful, park-like setting is just steps away from Bethlehem's Historic Downtown.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Bethlehem
6 Units Available
Woodmont Mews Apartments
1345 Martin Ct, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1219 sqft
Luxury apartments in park-like setting that boast extra-large floor plans, soaring ceilings and private balconies. Resort-style amenities include ultramodern fitness facility. Excellent access to major highways and close to historic downtown Bethlehem.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
Northeast Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
Bethlehem Townhomes I
3015 Easton Ave Unit 2, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1057 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
3 Units Available
Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1100 sqft
Bethlehem Townhomes offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartments throughout the Lehigh Valley.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
West Bethlehem
12 Units Available
Valley Park Apartments
2252A Catasauqua Rd, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
830 sqft
Colonial-inspired community with green landscaping, pool, volleyball court and business center. Located close to downtown Bethlehem. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Northeast Bethlehem
Contact for Availability
Spring Garden Townhouses
1026 North Blvd, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1472 sqft
Spacious apartments with individually controlled central heat, ample closet space, and basements in select units. Enjoy the swimming pool, tennis courts, and playground area. Located close to Routes 22 and 78.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Central Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
10 Goepp Street
10 East Goepp Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Short term rental offered! Check out this 3rd floor spacious apartment with loads of charm! Beautiful hardwood floors, extra office/storage room, 3 bedrooms, Kitchen, Living room and Dining room complete the amazing layout.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
South Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
416 Carlton Avenue
416 Carlton Avenue, Bethlehem, PA
Studio
$1,750
2410 sqft
Beautiful updated 2,400 sq ft 5 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM single family detached home in the heart of Southside Bethlehem.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Central Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
442 East Union Boulevard
442 East Union Boulevard, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1024 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom in fantastic neighborhood. Walk to YMCA, historic Bethlehem, and a short drive to Arts Quest, I-78, and all that Bethlehem has to offer. Fenced yard and covered patio. Affordable gas utilities and a full basement for storage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
720 High Street 1
720 High St, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
A Comfy and Cozy 2 BR, 1B in Hist.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
South Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
11 West 2nd Street
11 West 2nd Street, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1088 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath Riverport Condo located on the second level of the gated building. Featuring a gourmet kitchen with Granite counters, hardwood floors, and balcony, this is an excellent unit.
Results within 1 mile of Bethlehem

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1984 Mattis Street
1984 Mattis Street, Northampton County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1263 sqft
Refined style, convenience of location and way of life. This Society Hill first floor rental has been stunningly remodeled with a perfectly balanced color palette and high end finishes.

1 of 13

Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
Midway Manor
1 Unit Available
1939 East Jonathan Street
1939 East Jonathan Street, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1601 sqft
Spacious house with 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Midway Manor. Enter the home and see living and dining rooms -- both feature wood floors and windows allowing ample natural light. Walk through to the updated kitchen with newer appliances and cabinets.
Results within 5 miles of Bethlehem
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Keck Park
5 Units Available
Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments
333 River Dr, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,089
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1170 sqft
Welcome to Summit Ridge Experience a lifestyle full of beauty and adventure, just close enough to the thriving metropolitan center of Allentown.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
Downtown Allentown
5 Units Available
520 Lofts
520 West Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,127
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,414
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tours by appointment only. Where rich history inspires new futures.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Allentown
38 Units Available
STRATA
27 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,073
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1221 sqft
A distinctive, urban complex offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, some amenities include private rooftop decks, elevated courtyards, open floor plans, granite countertops, and concierge services.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
North Allentown
1 Unit Available
436 Greenleaf Street
436 Greenleaf Street, Allentown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1108 sqft
Renovated 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath property with large living room, spacious kitchen, and plenty of entertainment space. 2 car off-street parking and enclosed patio to round it out. Economical gas furnace and hot water. Tenant pays all utilities.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Bath
1 Unit Available
282 North Walnut Street
282 N Walnut St, Bath, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1160 sqft
HH Bath View Apartments offers a mixture of style, comfort, and livability in a brand new construction. As the Lehigh Valley's newest luxury apartment home community offering a secluded setting that is still close to shopping and right on Route 512.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hanover Hills
1 Unit Available
322 Hanover Ave
322 Hanover Avenue, Allentown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$650
1873 sqft
RENT TO OWN 4 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM - Property Id: 286450 For More info check out: http://www.322hanoveravenue.com/ To submit an app use link below www.cmorentalapplication.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
223 E Wyoming Street
223 E Wyoming St, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2875 sqft
Ultra modern Cape Cod with a million dollar view in South Allentown! Apply Today! - Ultra modern Cape Cod with a million dollar view in South Allentown. Truly a one of a kind home situated on 5.3 acres of privacy, peace and quiet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2920 CENTER STREET
2920 Center Street, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1488 sqft
Follow this private driveway to this spacious 2 bedroom, with vast upstairs space for art/exercise room and private entrance for possible office space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bethlehem, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bethlehem renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

