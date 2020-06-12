/
2 bedroom apartments
58 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bethlehem, PA
11 Units Available
Pointe North
4445 Harriet Ln, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1110 sqft
Near the Lehigh Valley Mall and Route 22. Each apartment offers modern kitchens, wood-style flooring and open floor plans. Located near a wildlife sanctuary. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
West Bethlehem
6 Units Available
Woodmont Mews Apartments
1345 Martin Ct, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1219 sqft
Luxury apartments in park-like setting that boast extra-large floor plans, soaring ceilings and private balconies. Resort-style amenities include ultramodern fitness facility. Excellent access to major highways and close to historic downtown Bethlehem.
Northeast Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
Bethlehem Townhomes I
3015 Easton Ave Unit 2, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1057 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM. Call or email to get your open house link.
3 Units Available
Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$980
875 sqft
Bethlehem Townhomes offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartments throughout the Lehigh Valley.
Central Bethlehem
7 Units Available
River Pointe Townhomes
1416 Livingston St, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
960 sqft
This Lehigh Valley apartment community is perfectly situated between New York City and Philadelphia. The pet-friendly one-bedroom apartments and two- to three-bedroom townhomes feature private parking, spacious floor plans and private balconies.
West Bethlehem
13 Units Available
Valley Park Apartments
2252A Catasauqua Rd, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
830 sqft
Colonial-inspired community with green landscaping, pool, volleyball court and business center. Located close to downtown Bethlehem. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
South Bethlehem
7 Units Available
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1177 sqft
Near I-78 and I-22. The community features a pool with a clubhouse, concierge services and lots of green space. Each home provides a private balcony, lots of storage and a modern kitchen.
Northeast Bethlehem
Contact for Availability
Spring Garden Townhouses
1026 North Blvd, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
Spacious apartments with individually controlled central heat, ample closet space, and basements in select units. Enjoy the swimming pool, tennis courts, and playground area. Located close to Routes 22 and 78.
Central Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
720 High Street 1
720 High St, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
A Comfy and Cozy 2 BR, 1B in Hist.
West Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
523 Second Avenue 10
523 2nd Ave, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Unit 10 Available 07/20/20 DOWNTOWN LOFT - 2 BED / 1.5 BATH - Property Id: 298758 Located just steps from Bethlehem's Historic Downtown. 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom (906SF) on second floor of elevator building.
Central Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
260 East Broad Street
260 East Broad Street, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2nd Floor Large 2 Bedroom Apartment - Move in ready for 1/1/2020 Located in desirable downtown Bethlehem location.
Central Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
720 High Street
720 High Street, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1831 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 1100; Parking: ; Monthly rent: $1300.00; IMRID8293
South Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
11 West 2nd Street
11 West 2nd Street, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1088 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath Riverport Condo located on the second level of the gated building. Featuring a gourmet kitchen with Granite counters, hardwood floors, and balcony, this is an excellent unit.
Results within 1 mile of Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
1984 Mattis Street
1984 Mattis Street, Northampton County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1263 sqft
Refined style, convenience of location and way of life. This Society Hill first floor rental has been stunningly remodeled with a perfectly balanced color palette and high end finishes.
Fountain Hill
1 Unit Available
1402 Broadway
1402 Broadway, Fountain Hill, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Large, bright 2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors. Off street parking, vacant & ready. Tenant pays: gas (heat, cooking, hot water), electric, cable.
Results within 5 miles of Bethlehem
Downtown Allentown
7 Units Available
Walnut Street Commons
555 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1225 sqft
Room to grow in a place with roots. Settle in to a classic Allentown neighborhood reimagined. We’ve carved out a sweet spot where the warmth and community of historic brownstones meets the amenities and comfort of urban living.
Keck Park
4 Units Available
Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments
333 River Dr, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1170 sqft
Welcome to Summit Ridge Experience a lifestyle full of beauty and adventure, just close enough to the thriving metropolitan center of Allentown.
Downtown Allentown
38 Units Available
STRATA
27 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1221 sqft
A distinctive, urban complex offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, some amenities include private rooftop decks, elevated courtyards, open floor plans, granite countertops, and concierge services.
Downtown Allentown
7 Units Available
Center Square Lofts
777 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1137 sqft
UPGRADE YOUR SCENERYCenter Square Lofts is a community you won’t find anywhere else in the area. These luxury apartments in Allentown, PA are brimming with high-end features and astounding amenities.
Downtown Allentown
1 Unit Available
24 S 8th St 3C
24 S 8th St, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
Luxuary Apartments in Downtown Allentown - Property Id: 262026 Enjoy this 2 bed 1 bath luxuary apartment with lots of character in downtown Allentown.
1 Unit Available
223 E Wyoming Street
223 E Wyoming St, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2875 sqft
Ultra modern Cape Cod with a million dollar view in South Allentown! Apply Today! - Ultra modern Cape Cod with a million dollar view in South Allentown. Truly a one of a kind home situated on 5.3 acres of privacy, peace and quiet.
Old Allentown Historic District
1 Unit Available
336 North 8th Street
336 North 8th Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1668 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse in Historic Allentown features wood floors, Ornate woodwork, exposed brick, and modern kitchen. Fenced yard offers a quiet retreat from the city.
4 C's
1 Unit Available
144 North 7th Street - 3A
144 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Beautiful downtown 2 bedroom apartment is now available! Located in the heart of Allentown, this property is just steps away from shops, eateries and many other vibrant attractions including the PPL Center. Large kitchen with island counter space.
Downtown Allentown
1 Unit Available
739 Hamilton Street - 207
739 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
This 2 bedroom loft unit is the perfect place for the modern eye to call home. The loft space is PERFECT for your work from home office.
