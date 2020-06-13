Apartment List
49 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bethlehem, PA

Finding an apartment in Bethlehem that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Pointe North
4445 Harriet Ln, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,357
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1110 sqft
Near the Lehigh Valley Mall and Route 22. Each apartment offers modern kitchens, wood-style flooring and open floor plans. Located near a wildlife sanctuary. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
West Bethlehem
6 Units Available
Woodmont Mews Apartments
1345 Martin Ct, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1219 sqft
Luxury apartments in park-like setting that boast extra-large floor plans, soaring ceilings and private balconies. Resort-style amenities include ultramodern fitness facility. Excellent access to major highways and close to historic downtown Bethlehem.
Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
West Bethlehem
12 Units Available
Valley Park Apartments
2252A Catasauqua Rd, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
830 sqft
Colonial-inspired community with green landscaping, pool, volleyball court and business center. Located close to downtown Bethlehem. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
3 Units Available
Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
Bethlehem Townhomes offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartments throughout the Lehigh Valley.
Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
Northeast Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
Bethlehem Townhomes I
3015 Easton Ave Unit 2, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1057 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
Central Bethlehem
4 Units Available
River Pointe Townhomes
1416 Livingston St, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1097 sqft
This Lehigh Valley apartment community is perfectly situated between New York City and Philadelphia. The pet-friendly one-bedroom apartments and two- to three-bedroom townhomes feature private parking, spacious floor plans and private balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
South Bethlehem
7 Units Available
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,423
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-78 and I-22. The community features a pool with a clubhouse, concierge services and lots of green space. Each home provides a private balcony, lots of storage and a modern kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Northeast Bethlehem
Contact for Availability
Spring Garden Townhouses
1026 North Blvd, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1472 sqft
Spacious apartments with individually controlled central heat, ample closet space, and basements in select units. Enjoy the swimming pool, tennis courts, and playground area. Located close to Routes 22 and 78.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
1539 E. 8th St.
1539 East 8th Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1660 sqft
1539 E. 8th St. Available 06/16/20 SPACIOUS HOME ON SOUTH SIDE - BETHLEHEM - 1660 sq ft twin, 3 BR, 1 BA {on 2nd Floor).

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
523 Second Avenue 10
523 2nd Ave, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
896 sqft
Unit 10 Available 07/20/20 DOWNTOWN LOFT - 2 BED / 1.5 BATH - Property Id: 298758 Located just steps from Bethlehem's Historic Downtown. 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom (906SF) on second floor of elevator building.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Central Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
1212 Center Street
1212 Center Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
Updated 3 bedrooms semi-detached twin for rent within minutes of Moravian College and downtown Bethlehem! This spacious home has been completely updated, with hardwood floors on the main level.
1 of 13

Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
Midway Manor
1 Unit Available
1939 East Jonathan Street
1939 East Jonathan Street, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1601 sqft
Spacious house with 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Midway Manor. Enter the home and see living and dining rooms -- both feature wood floors and windows allowing ample natural light. Walk through to the updated kitchen with newer appliances and cabinets.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8th Ward
25 Units Available
Cityplace
902 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,027
860 sqft
Find a place to call home in thriving Downtown Allentown. Located across from the iconic Art Deco PPL tower, these beautifully revitalized apartments combine modern design with inudstrial finishes to create a cozy atmosphere in a bustling city.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Keck Park
6 Units Available
Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments
333 River Dr, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,089
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1170 sqft
Welcome to Summit Ridge Experience a lifestyle full of beauty and adventure, just close enough to the thriving metropolitan center of Allentown.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Allentown
37 Units Available
STRATA
27 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,073
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,317
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1221 sqft
A distinctive, urban complex offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, some amenities include private rooftop decks, elevated courtyards, open floor plans, granite countertops, and concierge services.
Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
Downtown Allentown
5 Units Available
520 Lofts
520 West Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,127
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,414
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tours by appointment only. Where rich history inspires new futures.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Allentown
7 Units Available
Walnut Street Commons
555 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,073
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,379
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1225 sqft
Room to grow in a place with roots. Settle in to a classic Allentown neighborhood reimagined. We’ve carved out a sweet spot where the warmth and community of historic brownstones meets the amenities and comfort of urban living.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Lehigh Parkway
1 Unit Available
Society Hill at Lehigh Park
1216 W Cumberland St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,064
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Indulge in the spacious and scenic living of Society Hill at Lehigh Park, a friendly and relaxing community overlooking the picturesque Lehigh Park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Allentown
7 Units Available
Center Square Lofts
777 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,197
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,506
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1137 sqft
UPGRADE YOUR SCENERYCenter Square Lofts is a community you won’t find anywhere else in the area. These luxury apartments in Allentown, PA are brimming with high-end features and astounding amenities.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
223 E Wyoming Street
223 E Wyoming St, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2875 sqft
Ultra modern Cape Cod with a million dollar view in South Allentown! Apply Today! - Ultra modern Cape Cod with a million dollar view in South Allentown. Truly a one of a kind home situated on 5.3 acres of privacy, peace and quiet.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
8th Ward
1 Unit Available
916 w green street
916 West Green Street, Allentown, PA
5 Bedrooms
$625
1672 sqft
RENT TO OWN 5 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Property Id: 286454 RENT TO OWN: ONLY APPLICANTS CONSIDERED WILL BE THOSE LOOKING TO PURCHASE View for more info http://www.916wgreenstreet.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hanover Hills
1 Unit Available
322 Hanover Ave
322 Hanover Avenue, Allentown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$650
1873 sqft
RENT TO OWN 4 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM - Property Id: 286450 For More info check out: http://www.322hanoveravenue.com/ To submit an app use link below www.cmorentalapplication.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
North Allentown
1 Unit Available
436 Greenleaf Street
436 Greenleaf Street, Allentown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1108 sqft
Renovated 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath property with large living room, spacious kitchen, and plenty of entertainment space. 2 car off-street parking and enclosed patio to round it out. Economical gas furnace and hot water. Tenant pays all utilities.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
4 C's
1 Unit Available
144 North 7th Street - 3A
144 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Beautiful downtown 2 bedroom apartment is now available! Located in the heart of Allentown, this property is just steps away from shops, eateries and many other vibrant attractions including the PPL Center. Large kitchen with island counter space.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bethlehem, PA

Finding an apartment in Bethlehem that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

