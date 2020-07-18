All apartments in Bethlehem
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

736 5th Street

736 East 5th Street · (610) 849-2737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

736 East 5th Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015
South Bethlehem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1849 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Very nice twin with large living spaces and 3 nice-sized bedrooms. In addition to the 3 bedrooms there are 1.5 bathrooms and on-site laundry. Gas heat, hot water and cooking. Walking distance to Lehigh University, Steelstacks, and all that downtown South Bethlehem has to offer. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities (gas, electric, water/sewer and trash). Credit and background (criminal and eviction) check may be required with a solid credit score of 650+. No pets and no smoking. Section 8 applicants will not be considered. Tenants must carry renters insurance. Upon application approval and signed lease agreement; 1st months rent and security deposit of the same value are due.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 5th Street have any available units?
736 5th Street has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 736 5th Street have?
Some of 736 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
736 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 736 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethlehem.
Does 736 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 736 5th Street offers parking.
Does 736 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 736 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 5th Street have a pool?
No, 736 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 736 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 736 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 736 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 736 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 736 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 736 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
