736 5th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Very nice twin with large living spaces and 3 nice-sized bedrooms. In addition to the 3 bedrooms there are 1.5 bathrooms and on-site laundry. Gas heat, hot water and cooking. Walking distance to Lehigh University, Steelstacks, and all that downtown South Bethlehem has to offer. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities (gas, electric, water/sewer and trash). Credit and background (criminal and eviction) check may be required with a solid credit score of 650+. No pets and no smoking. Section 8 applicants will not be considered. Tenants must carry renters insurance. Upon application approval and signed lease agreement; 1st months rent and security deposit of the same value are due.