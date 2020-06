Amenities

Updated 3 bedrooms semi-detached twin for rent within minutes of Moravian College and downtown Bethlehem! This spacious home has been completely updated, with hardwood floors on the main level. New carpets in all bedrooms and an updated main bathroom. The home also features a nice size kitchen and a fenced-in backyard. Pets are considered with additional deposit. Tenants to pay all utilities. Credit & background check required. Virtual tour available.