22 School Ln 2

Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Mainline Stunning 2 Bdrm Downtown Ardmore



Come enjoy Main Line living in one of the most sought after locations! This beautiful 2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment is located in downtown Ardmore, yet quite neighborhood.



Energy start windows, hardwood floor (imperial Teak Durawood and Natural Ash Bellawood), cherry kitchen cabinets, microwave oven and energy star refrigerator, granite counter top with breakfast bar and three artistic matching pendant dropping lights. Contemporary color, style and looking! Tons of natural light. The stunning and sunny bedrooms are in good size. Total 7 closets in the apartment!



Parking in the rear of the building. Ample street parking around the building. Lower Merion School District.



A short walk to Rt 30, East Lancaster Ave and less than five mins walk to R5 train station. A half block from Ardmore postal office and Ardmore Library, close to the train, Suburban Square and great night life. Walk to Suburban Square to enjoy the farmers market, Trader Joes, Starbucks, restaurants and shops.

No Pets Allowed



