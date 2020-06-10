All apartments in Ardmore
129 Ardmore Ave.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:32 AM

129 Ardmore Ave.

129 Ardmore Avenue · (484) 243-0280
Location

129 Ardmore Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003
Ardmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 129 Ardmore Ave. · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom / 1 Bath House - Great Ardmore Location! - This recently renovated 4 Bedroom / 1 Bath house is now available, with a convenient location in Ardmore.

Renovation includes: New Kitchen Cabinets, New Appliances, New Flooring Throughout, New Lighting and an Updated Bathroom. This property also has a large Front & Back Yard.

Conveniently located on Ardmore Ave, you will be walking distance to all of the Shops, Dining & Entertainment that Ardmore has to offer!

Next door to brand new $700k townhouses!

(RLNE4004435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Ardmore Ave. have any available units?
129 Ardmore Ave. has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 129 Ardmore Ave. have?
Some of 129 Ardmore Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Ardmore Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
129 Ardmore Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Ardmore Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 129 Ardmore Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 129 Ardmore Ave. offer parking?
No, 129 Ardmore Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 129 Ardmore Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 Ardmore Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Ardmore Ave. have a pool?
No, 129 Ardmore Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 129 Ardmore Ave. have accessible units?
No, 129 Ardmore Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Ardmore Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 Ardmore Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Ardmore Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Ardmore Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
