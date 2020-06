Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Twin stone house in Ambler borough, walking distance to train and all the activities, restaurants, shops in Ambler. Large wrap-around front porch. Granite kitchen with refrigerator, gas cooking, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Master suite on 3d floor with full bath, or can use MBR on 2d floor. Full, clean well-lit basement with laundry and outside entrance. Minimum 12 month lease. Sorry, no pets. Owner is a licensed real estate agent. No in-person showings until state allows.