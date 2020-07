Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed elevator parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access lobby

Edgewood Apartments is tucked away in the peaceful suburban town of Ambler. These lovely apartments offer large, airy floor plans, with abundant closet space and your choice of balcony or patio in select apartments. Residents enjoy strolling along Main street downtown Ambler where they can enjoy stores and restaurants, art-house movies and live theater at the Ambler Theater. With easy access to the PA Turnpike, Route 309 and the Northeast Extension, Edgewood Apartments is an ideal location for living, working and playing.