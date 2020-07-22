AL
176 Apartments for rent in Ambler, PA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Ambler offers more freedom and flexibility to ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated May 19 at 12:03 PM
2 Units Available
Ambler Crossing
311 N Spring Garden St, Ambler, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
929 sqft
Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher, microwave, wall-to-wall carpeting/hardwood floors, washer and dryer, and new kitchens. Community allows cats and features on-site property management and high-speed internet access.
Results within 5 miles of Ambler
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
21 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,553
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
13 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,259
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
986 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
10 Units Available
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,407
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,927
1101 sqft
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
14 Units Available
AVE Blue Bell
1600 Union Meeting Rd, Blue Bell, PA
Studio
$1,565
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,953
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1373 sqft
AVE Blue Bell is a one-of-a-kind, rental community located in desirable Montgomery County, a great place to live, work, and play! You’ll be minutes from transit to Center City Philadelphia and a short drive to shopping, dining, and recreation
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
9 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,604
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1116 sqft
Thank you for considering Blue Bell Villas luxury townhome rentals! We invite you to explore floor plans, check availability, and apply for your new home.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
223 Madison Avenue Apartment #1R
223 Madison Avenue, Fort Washington, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1350 sqft
Unit Apartment #1R Available 08/15/20 GLORIOUS, 1 BDR + DEN in Georgian Mansion, #1R - Property Id: 314266 GLORIOUS, 1 BEDROOM + DEN Apartment in Georgian Mansion that has been converted into 7 Amazing Apartments, 1st Floor Rear.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
616 Dresher Woods Dr
616 Dresher Woods Drive, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1491 sqft
Available 08/01/20 This upscale 2nd story end unit is one of the largest floor plans in the development with extra windows and daylight.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
605 McKean Rd.
605 Mckean Road, Montgomery County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
Brand New 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home in Ambler with A Heated Pool & 2 Car Garage! - Virtual Tour: https://youtu.

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
6 WOODVIEW COURT
6 Woodview Court, Horsham, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1806 sqft
Showings resume July 16th. Unit available 8/1/2020: Beautiful end unit in Saw Mill Valley overlooking serene grounds! Spacious 3 BR 2 bath townhouse plus roomy loft, featuring courtyard entrance and plenty of parking.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
607 ELLISON DR
607 Ellison Drive, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Move right in to this well maintained, beautiful END unit Townhome! Crafted by Pulte Homes, you will truly enjoy this spacious and comfortable 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome. Finished basement with outside access off Laundry Room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1403 LIBERTY COURT
1403 Liberty Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1650 sqft
Spacious townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths. The kitchen is an eat-in kitchen with a gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. The living room includes a wood burning fireplace and a door leading to the outside patio.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
27 BARCLAY COURT
27 Barclay Court, Blue Bell, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1224 sqft
Move-in Ready!Excellent 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse in the popular "Oxford of Blue Bell" Community. Open first floor with spacious kitchen,dining,living room, powder room, and with glass sliders to the back patio. Hardwood entire 1st floor.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
135 POLO DRIVE
135 Polo Drive, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2122 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom spacious end unit situated on premium sought-after lot backing to treed open space in "Montgomery Greene".Awesome 2-Story Hardwood Foyer & Hall.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
612 GREYCLIFFE LN
612 Greycliffe Lane, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Magnificent carriage home with distinguished appointments make this Greycliffe home the essence of elegance! Lovely private, park-like setting with walking trails & gazebo.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
802 EVERGREEN CT
802 Evergreen Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great rental opportunity in the popular "Gwynedd Pointe". This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse Fabulous townhouse with open floor plan with spacious and bright rooms.

1 of 21

Last updated December 10 at 10:04 PM
1 Unit Available
209 DRESHER WOODS DRIVE
209 Dresher Woods Drive, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1306 sqft
Easy carefree lifestyle. Award winning Upper Dublin School District. The location close to PA Turnpike and Rt 309 makes driving to Philadelphia, Allentown or NJ an easy commute. This bright and sun filled two story home provides modern features.
Results within 10 miles of Ambler
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
15 Units Available
Silk Factory Lofts
200 S Line St, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Silk Factory Lofts offer an irresistible lifestyle set in a historic landmark building. Our open loft-style apartments feature oversized windows, high ceilings and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
57 Units Available
Chestnut Hill
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,372
2000 sqft
European-style community. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, media room, full gym and a courtyard. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
17 Units Available
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,533
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a stone's throw away from Pennbrook Station, offering convenient access to Philadelphia's city center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and roomy walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
16 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,208
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
13 Units Available
Sherry Lake
1801 Butler Pike, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-kept apartments with patio or balcony in a tranquil community offering stunning lake views. Conveniently located 2 miles from restaurants and bars in downtown Conshohocken, with easy access to I-76, I-476 and the PA Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
9 Units Available
Madison Lansdale Station
325 Madison St, Lansdale, PA
Studio
$1,400
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1071 sqft
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
8 Units Available
Huntingdon Valley
Meadowbrook
200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1050 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Huntington Valley. Amenities include a community garden, a pool with poolside Wi-Fi, and sports courts. Spacious interiors feature in-unit laundry, custom accent walls and contemporary kitchens.
City Guide for Ambler, PA

Every summer Ambler, PA, hosts the Ambler Arts &amp; Music Festival, a locally curated event for all you culture junkies!

Ambler is a rather small borough located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, and more than 6,426 people call this place home. Ambler was originally known as the Village of Wissahickon, but it was renamed in 1869 in honor of Mary Ambler, a local Quaker woman who played an important role in the rescue of people who were involved in what is often referred to as "The Great Train Wreck of 1856." Another interesting tidbit about Ambler is that it was once a thriving center for the manufacture of asbestos between the late 1800s and the mid-1900s. Dawesfield, a historic country estate located in Ambler, was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1991, and is an interesting place to visit for those who want to get a feel of life in a bygone era. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Ambler, PA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Ambler offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Ambler. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Ambler can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

