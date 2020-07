Amenities

on-site laundry cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed elevator parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access lobby online portal

Mattison House Apartments offers you an intimate community in a convenient location. Live within walking distance to downtown Ambler - enjoy wonderful dining and theater. Choose from well designed apartment homes in four different styles to meet your needs and lifestyle. Residents enjoy access to the PA Turnpike, Route 309, the Northeast Extension and public transportation. Both SEPTA bus and rail lines travel through Ambler to Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs.