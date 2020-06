Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Come see this spacious 2 bedroom apartment in Ambler. Fully renovated. Private street level entrance on Race St., a quiet backroad in the center of town. This apartment features a huge living area, updated kitchen and dining room. Just a few steps from all that Ambler has to offer: cafes, restaurants, shops and more. A rare opportunity this close the center of town. Please note: Entry door on Race St. Unit 134.