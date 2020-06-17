All apartments in Allentown
809 North 17 Street
Last updated December 11 2019 at 3:57 AM

809 North 17 Street

809 North 17th Street · (610) 360-7896
Location

809 North 17th Street, Allentown, PA 18102

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

Studio · 1 Bath · 2138 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This attractive, move-in condition, spacious 2138 sq. ft. single family bi-level w/2 car garage, 3 beds, 2.5 baths and central heating and cooling was built in 2005 and is now available for rent. Master bedroom has jetted tub and shower. Lower level has massive family room, laundry room, and half bath w/ spare room & walkout to rear yard. Off street parking. Maintenance free - close to Routes: 22, 78, 309 and 145 and public transportation routes and convenience stores. Stop by - take a look. Easy to show any day any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 North 17 Street have any available units?
809 North 17 Street has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 809 North 17 Street currently offering any rent specials?
809 North 17 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 North 17 Street pet-friendly?
No, 809 North 17 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allentown.
Does 809 North 17 Street offer parking?
Yes, 809 North 17 Street does offer parking.
Does 809 North 17 Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 809 North 17 Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 North 17 Street have a pool?
No, 809 North 17 Street does not have a pool.
Does 809 North 17 Street have accessible units?
No, 809 North 17 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 809 North 17 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 North 17 Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 809 North 17 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 North 17 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
