809 North 17 Street

This attractive, move-in condition, spacious 2138 sq. ft. single family bi-level w/2 car garage, 3 beds, 2.5 baths and central heating and cooling was built in 2005 and is now available for rent. Master bedroom has jetted tub and shower. Lower level has massive family room, laundry room, and half bath w/ spare room & walkout to rear yard. Off street parking. Maintenance free - close to Routes: 22, 78, 309 and 145 and public transportation routes and convenience stores. Stop by - take a look. Easy to show any day any time.