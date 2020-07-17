All apartments in Allentown
Find more places like 25 S 15th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allentown, PA
/
25 S 15th St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

25 S 15th St

25 South 15th Street · (610) 435-9669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Allentown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

25 South 15th Street, Allentown, PA 18102
Liberty

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 25 S 15th St · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4011 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
media room
25 S 15th St Available 08/01/20 This exquisite home is located in the mansion area of the West Park Historic District - This exquisite home located in the mansion area of the West Park Historic District welcomes your arrival. Over 4,000 sq ft of uncommon elegance showcases the craftsmanship of a bygone era yet embraces the comfort of modern conveniences. Centrally located among Allentown's best features. West Park, Farmer's Market, Theater district, fabulous restaurants and entertainment, and numerous parks.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5866907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 S 15th St have any available units?
25 S 15th St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 25 S 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
25 S 15th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 S 15th St pet-friendly?
No, 25 S 15th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allentown.
Does 25 S 15th St offer parking?
No, 25 S 15th St does not offer parking.
Does 25 S 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 S 15th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 S 15th St have a pool?
No, 25 S 15th St does not have a pool.
Does 25 S 15th St have accessible units?
No, 25 S 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 25 S 15th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 S 15th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 S 15th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 S 15th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 25 S 15th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodmont Ridge
5265 Rockrose Lane
Allentown, PA 18104
Madison at the Lakes
3218 W Cedar St
Allentown, PA 18104
Walnut Street Commons
555 Walnut Street
Allentown, PA 18101
Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments
333 River Dr
Allentown, PA 18109
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E
Allentown, PA 18103
Society Hill at Lehigh Park
1216 W Cumberland St
Allentown, PA 18103
Center Square Lofts
777 Walnut Street
Allentown, PA 18101
Lehigh Square
2940 Fernor St
Allentown, PA 18103

Similar Pages

Allentown 1 BedroomsAllentown 2 Bedrooms
Allentown Apartments with ParkingAllentown Dog Friendly Apartments
Allentown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PA
Easton, PAHorsham, PAHatboro, PAWillow Grove, PADoylestown, PAPhillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PA
Royersford, PAConshohocken, PAPottstown, PAAmbler, PAHarleysville, PABlue Bell, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Allentown

Apartments Near Colleges

Muhlenberg CollegeMoravian College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity