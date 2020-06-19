24 S 8th St 3C

Amenities

Luxuary Apartments in Downtown Allentown - Property Id: 262026



Enjoy this 2 bed 1 bath luxuary apartment with lots of character in downtown Allentown. This 3rd floor unit provides: hardwood floors, marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances, electronic locks, in unit washer/dryer, 12 foot ceilings with large windows.

All steps away from the revitlized downtown bars, restaurants and PPL Center. Located across 8th street from the new ADP building.

No Dogs Allowed



