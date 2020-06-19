All apartments in Allentown
Find more places like 24 S 8th St 3C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allentown, PA
/
24 S 8th St 3C
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

24 S 8th St 3C

24 S 8th St · (484) 221-1686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Allentown
See all
Downtown Allentown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24 S 8th St, Allentown, PA 18101
Downtown Allentown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3C · Avail. now

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Luxuary Apartments in Downtown Allentown - Property Id: 262026

Enjoy this 2 bed 1 bath luxuary apartment with lots of character in downtown Allentown. This 3rd floor unit provides: hardwood floors, marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances, electronic locks, in unit washer/dryer, 12 foot ceilings with large windows.
All steps away from the revitlized downtown bars, restaurants and PPL Center. Located across 8th street from the new ADP building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262026
Property Id 262026

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5804597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 S 8th St 3C have any available units?
24 S 8th St 3C has a unit available for $1,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 S 8th St 3C have?
Some of 24 S 8th St 3C's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 S 8th St 3C currently offering any rent specials?
24 S 8th St 3C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 S 8th St 3C pet-friendly?
No, 24 S 8th St 3C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allentown.
Does 24 S 8th St 3C offer parking?
No, 24 S 8th St 3C does not offer parking.
Does 24 S 8th St 3C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 S 8th St 3C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 S 8th St 3C have a pool?
No, 24 S 8th St 3C does not have a pool.
Does 24 S 8th St 3C have accessible units?
No, 24 S 8th St 3C does not have accessible units.
Does 24 S 8th St 3C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 S 8th St 3C has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 S 8th St 3C have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 S 8th St 3C does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 24 S 8th St 3C?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

STRATA
27 N 7th St
Allentown, PA 18101
Woodmont Ridge
5265 Rockrose Lane
Allentown, PA 18104
Madison at the Lakes
3218 W Cedar St
Allentown, PA 18104
520 Lofts
520 West Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18101
Cityplace
902 Hamilton St.
Allentown, PA 18101
Society Hill at Lehigh Park
1216 W Cumberland St
Allentown, PA 18103
Center Square Lofts
777 Walnut Street
Allentown, PA 18101
Lehigh Square
2940 Fernor St
Allentown, PA 18103

Similar Pages

Allentown 1 BedroomsAllentown 2 Bedrooms
Allentown Apartments with ParkingAllentown Dog Friendly Apartments
Allentown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PA
Easton, PAHorsham, PAWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PARoyersford, PA
Phillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAAmbler, PAHarleysville, PAGlenside, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Allentown

Apartments Near Colleges

Muhlenberg CollegeMoravian College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity