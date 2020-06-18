223 E Wyoming Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Ultra modern Cape Cod with a million dollar view in South Allentown! Apply Today! - Ultra modern Cape Cod with a million dollar view in South Allentown. Truly a one of a kind home situated on 5.3 acres of privacy, peace and quiet. A private haven yet minutes from all conveniences. Features (2) spacious bedrooms each featuring private full baths. Sprawling master bedroom on second floor features built-in dressers and customized closets with roll out drawers. For more convenience there is 2 zone a/c and 3 zone heat summer/winter hook up (never run out of hot water). Customize the comfort of your living areas w/zoned heating & a/c. Ultra modern Morris Black kitchen, cherry cabinetry, corian countertops, newer appliances with ceramic tile flooring. Hardwood flooring throughout the remainder of the 1st fl. Gorgeous view from deck. Relax in the hot tub year round located in the sun room. Dual wood burning fireplace viewed from either of the 2 living rooms. Call now! Property is owned by a Pennsylvania Real Estate Licensee!



