Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

223 E Wyoming Street

223 E Wyoming St · (800) 350-8061
Location

223 E Wyoming St, Allentown, PA 18103

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 223 E Wyoming Street · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Ultra modern Cape Cod with a million dollar view in South Allentown! Apply Today! - Ultra modern Cape Cod with a million dollar view in South Allentown. Truly a one of a kind home situated on 5.3 acres of privacy, peace and quiet. A private haven yet minutes from all conveniences. Features (2) spacious bedrooms each featuring private full baths. Sprawling master bedroom on second floor features built-in dressers and customized closets with roll out drawers. For more convenience there is 2 zone a/c and 3 zone heat summer/winter hook up (never run out of hot water). Customize the comfort of your living areas w/zoned heating & a/c. Ultra modern Morris Black kitchen, cherry cabinetry, corian countertops, newer appliances with ceramic tile flooring. Hardwood flooring throughout the remainder of the 1st fl. Gorgeous view from deck. Relax in the hot tub year round located in the sun room. Dual wood burning fireplace viewed from either of the 2 living rooms. Call now! Property is owned by a Pennsylvania Real Estate Licensee!

(RLNE5665491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 E Wyoming Street have any available units?
223 E Wyoming Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 223 E Wyoming Street have?
Some of 223 E Wyoming Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 E Wyoming Street currently offering any rent specials?
223 E Wyoming Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 E Wyoming Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 E Wyoming Street is pet friendly.
Does 223 E Wyoming Street offer parking?
No, 223 E Wyoming Street does not offer parking.
Does 223 E Wyoming Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 E Wyoming Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 E Wyoming Street have a pool?
No, 223 E Wyoming Street does not have a pool.
Does 223 E Wyoming Street have accessible units?
No, 223 E Wyoming Street does not have accessible units.
Does 223 E Wyoming Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 E Wyoming Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 E Wyoming Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 223 E Wyoming Street has units with air conditioning.
