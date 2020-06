Amenities

This 1st floor apartment has everything you want! Stained, natural woodwork, hardwood floors, modern kitchen and bath, and just across the street from a city jewel-West Park!lose enough to walk downtown Allentown, the 19th St Theater District featuring the Civic Theater and the Farmers Market, and just a short drive to the Lehigh Valley Parkway featuring miles of bike and walking trails with a real Covered Bridge! Best of all, this apt includes heat in the rent!