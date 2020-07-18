All apartments in Allentown
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1428 1/2 W Liberty St

1428 1/2 W Liberty St · (215) 584-4974
Location

1428 1/2 W Liberty St, Allentown, PA 18102
Neighborhood 7

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 1 bath, $650 · Avail. now

$650

5 Bed · 1 Bath · 1612 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
ONLY RENTERS WHO INTEND TO PURCHASE ARE CONSIDERED - Property Id: 310817

Located in the Allen Town, this stunning home boasts 5 spacious bedrooms with oversize efficiency windows that let in a lot of natural light. Many modern, unique and high-end finishes such as exposed brick in the living room with simulated hardwood flooring throughout, custom ceramic simulated wood tiling in the elegant kitchens with Granite stone counter tops, and Stainless steel appliances. The amount of detailing that has been given to the finishes truly bring this property to life. The bathroom is completely custom, with beautifully designed tiles, European vanities, glass enclosures, and many other features. Other values include: security camera system, video intercom. Finally you have the Private backyard that can be used for grilling and small family get togethers. This Home is perfect for the growing family! Come tour today! Learn more at 1428wlibertyst . com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1428-1%2F2-w-liberty-st-allentown-pa/310817
Property Id 310817

(RLNE5945434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 1/2 W Liberty St have any available units?
1428 1/2 W Liberty St has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1428 1/2 W Liberty St have?
Some of 1428 1/2 W Liberty St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 1/2 W Liberty St currently offering any rent specials?
1428 1/2 W Liberty St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 1/2 W Liberty St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1428 1/2 W Liberty St is pet friendly.
Does 1428 1/2 W Liberty St offer parking?
No, 1428 1/2 W Liberty St does not offer parking.
Does 1428 1/2 W Liberty St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 1/2 W Liberty St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 1/2 W Liberty St have a pool?
No, 1428 1/2 W Liberty St does not have a pool.
Does 1428 1/2 W Liberty St have accessible units?
No, 1428 1/2 W Liberty St does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 1/2 W Liberty St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1428 1/2 W Liberty St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1428 1/2 W Liberty St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1428 1/2 W Liberty St does not have units with air conditioning.
