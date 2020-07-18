1428 1/2 W Liberty St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed stainless steel bbq/grill

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed stainless steel bbq/grill

ONLY RENTERS WHO INTEND TO PURCHASE ARE CONSIDERED - Property Id: 310817



Located in the Allen Town, this stunning home boasts 5 spacious bedrooms with oversize efficiency windows that let in a lot of natural light. Many modern, unique and high-end finishes such as exposed brick in the living room with simulated hardwood flooring throughout, custom ceramic simulated wood tiling in the elegant kitchens with Granite stone counter tops, and Stainless steel appliances. The amount of detailing that has been given to the finishes truly bring this property to life. The bathroom is completely custom, with beautifully designed tiles, European vanities, glass enclosures, and many other features. Other values include: security camera system, video intercom. Finally you have the Private backyard that can be used for grilling and small family get togethers. This Home is perfect for the growing family! Come tour today! Learn more at 1428wlibertyst . com

