/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:11 PM
167 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Slope, OR
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Hills
3835 SW 91st Avenue
3835 Southwest 91st Avenue, West Slope, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2187 sqft
Garden Home/Raleigh Hills/Hillsdale Charming Cape Cod with Park Like Grounds - Available: Within 5-7 Business Days from approval Pet’s: 1-Pet Possible with Prior Approval Approximate Sq Ft: 2187 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Heating: Gas & Electric
Results within 1 mile of West Slope
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
37 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1333 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
12 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Montclair Terrace
4835 SW Oleson Rd, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1200 sqft
Apartments feature custom finishes and ceiling fans. Lots of community features, including a pool, sauna, and laundry center. Enjoy a show at nearby Alpenrose Opera House. Near SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 06:59 PM
4 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Chateau Hills
10530 SW Butner Rd, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1360 sqft
Contact Us Today to Schedule a Tour and Check Current Availability!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 PM
15 Units Available
Central Beaverton
Willow Grove
11981 SW Center St, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,221
1180 sqft
Modern community with a pool, 24-hour fitness center and private decks. On-site hydrotherapy spa. Spacious units with a wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets, and full-size washers and dryers in each home.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
38 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Deveraux Glen
10600 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,086
1368 sqft
Gorgeous, pet-friendly complex close to Sunset Highway. Concierge, yoga classes, clubhouse, and hot tub on site. Pets allowed. In-unit laundry. Right next to Merritt Orchard Park.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
10187 SW Windwood Way
10187 Southwest Windwood Way, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1938 sqft
3 bd + office town home w/ AC & Pool. 2 small pets OK! - ****To Apply for This Property **** -Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Sylvan-Highlands
1200 SW 61st Dr.
1200 Southwest 61st Drive, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
1200 SW 61st Dr. Available 09/08/20 Gorgeous Southwest Hills Sanctuary - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied. For your safety and the safety of our tenants and staff, in-person showings will not be scheduled until the home is vacant.
Results within 5 miles of West Slope
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
West Beaverton
Cedar Crest
4800 SW Mueller Dr, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1150 sqft
A real home is a place where you have both what you need and what you desire at your fingertips. This is precisely what Cedar Crest Apartments embodies, in the form of a community that’s all about you.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
35 Units Available
Murray Hill
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 PM
$
12 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1140 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Portland
Cyan PDX
1720 SW 4th Ave, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,592
1066 sqft
Located close to Portland State University and I-405. Spacious apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, and a designer kitchen. Community amenities include a gym, courtyard, and community garden.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 PM
285 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Collective on 4th
1818 Southwest 4th Avenue, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,960
1262 sqft
Every aspect of The Collective on 4th has been intentionally designed with you in mind. It's more than just about how it looks, but the way your home makes you feel.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 PM
20 Units Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Element 170
1563 Southwest 172nd Terrace, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1068 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Element 170 in Aloha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
10 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1334 sqft
This downtown property is within walking distance of the Tigard Farmers Market, and nearby biking trails lead straight to Portland. This green community offers two rooftop decks and a fitness center. Garage parking on site.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
7 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Jasper Square
15195 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1267 sqft
Tranquil, park-like setting near top employers such as Nike and Intel. Hydrotherapy spa, pool and lots of outdoor space. Fitness center provided. Trails nearby for running and biking. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Central Beaverton
Courtyard at Cedar Hills
13643 SW Electric St, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,612
1157 sqft
Live the good life at Courtyard at Cedar Hills. Our pet-friendly community features one, two, and three bedroom apartments that include on-site 24 hour laundry and enormous living spaces.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
Murray Hill
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1118 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
43 Units Available
Nob Hill
Kado NW
1378 Northwest 18th Avenue, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1348 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 PM
4 Units Available
Mt. Park
The Bluffs at Mountain Park
50 Kerr Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1501 sqft
These stylish two-level townhouses in sought-after Lake Oswego feature private patio/balcony, extra storage space and fitted microwave and oven. Situated close to the Portland Community College, Sylvania Campus. Community benefits include gym, parking and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
13 Units Available
Pearl
Couch 9
135 NW 9th Ave, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1385 sqft
Highly desirable luxury apartments near the Brewery Blocks and Interstate 405. The beautiful units have high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. An on-site tasting room keeps wine enthusiasts happy.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 24 at 05:19 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenway
Conestoga Park III
9900 SW Conestoga Dr, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1177 sqft
Offering 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom units, this development offers amenities like washers and dryers, wood-burning fireplaces, large rooms, ample closet space, and easy access to shopping, entertainment and dining.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 PM
26 Units Available
Murray Hill
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,801
1154 sqft
Close to Murray Scholls Town Center and Northview Park, just off Scholls Ferry Rd. Pet-friendly community with walking/biking trails, a pool, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 16 at 03:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Countrywood
17700 Southwest Shaw Street, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
Countrywood is a small, friendly community surrounded by trees, close to schools, public transportation and right on the Beaverton/Aloha border.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAWest Haven-Sylvan, ORCedar Mill, ORBethany, OROak Hills, ORBull Mountain, ORKing City, OR