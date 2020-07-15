/
2 bedroom apartments
130 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Slope, OR
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Hills
8745 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy - 11
8745 Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, West Slope, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
893 sqft
Available Now! Come take a look at this recently remodeled, beautifully landscaped, clean and maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment at Patio Garden Court.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
2680 SW 87th Avenue #24
2680 Southwest 87th Avenue, West Slope, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
720 sqft
2680 SW 87th Avenue #24 Available 08/06/20 Great SW Hills Condo! portland.c21.com - This is a great condo on the West Slope, right in between Washington County and Downtown Portland.
Results within 1 mile of West Slope
Last updated July 15 at 08:47 PM
1 Unit Available
Vose
Franklin House
5128 Southwest Franklin Avenue, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
825 sqft
5128 - 5218 SW Franklin Avenue Available 07/18/20 Franklin House Apartments *2 bedroom-1bath* Within Walking Distance to Transit and Farmers Market! - Franklin House Apartments is a lovely community with remodeled units you will love.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
12 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Montclair Terrace
4835 SW Oleson Rd, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
963 sqft
Apartments feature custom finishes and ceiling fans. Lots of community features, including a pool, sauna, and laundry center. Enjoy a show at nearby Alpenrose Opera House. Near SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
14 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Canyon Park
4200 SW 107th Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1007 sqft
Fantastic community near A.M. Kennedy Park. Interior updates include skylights, vaulted ceilings, raised panel cabinetry and wood- or gas-burning fireplaces. On-site playground, pool and gym. Pet-friendly. Patio or balcony included.
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 PM
15 Units Available
Central Beaverton
Willow Grove
11981 SW Center St, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1000 sqft
Modern community with a pool, 24-hour fitness center and private decks. On-site hydrotherapy spa. Spacious units with a wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets, and full-size washers and dryers in each home.
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
6 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Scholls Apartments
5125 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Raleigh Hills, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
713 sqft
Apartments are walking distance to New Seasons, Fred Meyer grocery and pharmacy, and Starbucks. Community has courtyard and pool, on-site laundry facilities and assigned parking. Units feature extra-large windows and ceiling fans.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
38 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Deveraux Glen
10600 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1166 sqft
Gorgeous, pet-friendly complex close to Sunset Highway. Concierge, yoga classes, clubhouse, and hot tub on site. Pets allowed. In-unit laundry. Right next to Merritt Orchard Park.
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
37 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
977 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 14 at 06:59 PM
4 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Chateau Hills
10530 SW Butner Rd, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Contact Us Today to Schedule a Tour and Check Current Availability!
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
14 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
81 Fifty at West Hills
8150 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
889 sqft
Walking distance to Oregon College of Art and Craft and Regency Park. Upgraded units feature newly refinished kitchens, designer cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Sunset Station
10765 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
925 sqft
Right in the heart of Beaverton, our apartment community offers everything you need to sustain your busy lifestyle.
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 PM
5 Units Available
Vose
Royal Crest
11700 Southwest Allen Boulevard, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
885 sqft
Convince is key at Royal Crest Apartments! Live right off HWY 217 with easy access to everything Beaverton has to offer.
Last updated June 22 at 03:21 AM
3 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Roxclif Apartments
1916 Southwest Roxbury Avenue, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
840 sqft
Nestled in the beautiful Cedar Hills neighborhood, Roxclif Apartments is waiting for you. Find yourself minutes from OR-217 & HWY 26. No car, no problem. We're just a 10-minute walk to the Sunset Transit Center.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
2 Units Available
Raleigh West
Valley Park Plaza
4925 SW Jamieson Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1100 sqft
Centrally located in Beaverton with easy access to Highways 217 and I-5, public transportation, McMillan Park, and walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, Valley Park Plaza is an excellent place to call home.
Last updated July 1 at 03:00 PM
Contact for Availability
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Sylvan Terrace
1950 SW Camelot Ct, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with hardwood laminate floors, private decks and electric heating. Community includes a lending library, underground parking and pool. Near the Oregon Zoo. Conveniently located near US Route 26 and I-405.
Last updated May 27 at 07:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
10510 Southwest Butner Road
10510 Southwest Butner Road, Cedar Hills, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Come and see your new home at Chateau Hills! Want to Schedule a tour? Call us! (503) 297-4583 Website: http://chateauhillscr.com/#home Love what you see? Apply online! https://myrentalapplication.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
7554 SW Barnes Rd. #119-D
7554 Southwest Barnes Road, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
812 sqft
Adorable Lower Level Corner Unit in Sylvan Heights! W/S/G Included! - Lower level corner 2 bedroom 1 bath unit available! Living space backs directly to greenery with no other apartments off of all windows and has a wood burning fireplace! Community
Results within 5 miles of West Slope
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Portland
Essex House
1330 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1293 sqft
Minutes to I-405. Also close to the Willamette River. One- and two-bedroom apartments with large windows, eco-friendly floors and private outdoor spaces. Property offers a lounge with wine bar and a sundeck with BBQ areas.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
12 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Stoneridge at Cornell
14800 NW Cornell Rd, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
852 sqft
Tree-ringed courtyards, fire pit, pool with spa and communal BBQ area. Gym, airy clubhouse, Wi-Fi lounge. Apartments with in-unit washer/dryer, patio/balcony, carpeting, fireplace. Just off Highway 26, close to local schools.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
23 Units Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Victory Flats at Elmonica Station
1345 SW 172nd Terrace, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1015 sqft
New one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with kitchen island, pendant lights, hardwood floors and carpeting, and in-unit laundry. Dog park, 24-hour gym, bike storage and clubhouse. Heated pool. Internet cafe and business center on-site.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
14 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Linc301
301 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
889 sqft
Minutes from I-405, University Place and downtown Portland. These recently renovated apartments are available fully furnished and have stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site pool, sauna, coffee bar and concierge service. Guest suite and parking available.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
26 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Ladd
1300 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1064 sqft
Up to 6 Weeks Free on Select Homes- Reflected in Current Rate or Up Front! *Call Us for Details! Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, we are no longer offering in-person tours at the property.
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
4 Units Available
South Portland
Greenbriar Village
5132 Southwest Slavin Road, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
857 sqft
Conveniently located between I-5 and SW Barbur Blvd and just minutes from downtown Portland. Pet-friendly complex offers wall-to-wall carpet, patio or balcony, tennis courts and an outdoor pool. Onsite storage units available for rent.
