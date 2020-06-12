/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:29 PM
73 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Linn, OR
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
Parker Crest
26 Units Available
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1323 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Robinwood
2 Units Available
Larkspur West Linn
19500 Hidden Springs Road, West Linn, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1208 sqft
A beautiful community overlooking a natural area with park-like courtyard. Pet-friendly. Homes feature hardwood-style plank flooring, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Larger floor plans. Smart features.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parker Crest
1 Unit Available
20296 Hoodview Ave
20296 Hoodview Avenue, West Linn, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1496 sqft
Great 3 bedroom Corner Townhome w/ Walk In, Fireplace, and Deck! - Thank you for your interest in our company and this property/unit! To view our website/other properties www.mcneeley.com The coordinator for this property is Sarah U.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rosemont Summit
1 Unit Available
21460 Miles Drive
21460 Miles Drive, West Linn, OR
21460 Miles Drive Available 08/14/20 Beautiful High-End West Linn Home. Large Gourmet Kitchen. Landscaper Included! - Available: August 14, 2020 Pets: Small Dog Okay with Increased Deposit.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Parker Crest
1 Unit Available
20334 Noble Lane
20334 Noble Lane, West Linn, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
2360 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of West Linn
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Gladstone
20 Units Available
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1274 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Clackamette Park
17 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,203
1307 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
McLoughlin
1 Unit Available
509 Washington Street
509 Washington Street, Oregon City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
Beautiful farmhouse style 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in the historic district of Oregon City.
Results within 5 miles of West Linn
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Gaffney Lane
3 Units Available
The Preserve
19839 Highway 213, Oregon City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1100 sqft
Capture the best of country-side living in our spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes while enjoying the close proximity of Portland, OR.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
Mt. Park
11 Units Available
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Westlake
15 Units Available
Kruseway Commons
4933 Parkview Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1224 sqft
Live in Metropolitan Portland’s most prestigious suburban landscape.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
Milwaukie Heights
2 Units Available
Christine Court
2295 Southeast Courtney Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
962 sqft
Welcome to Christine Court Apartments. This quiet 30-unit mid-size community is located in an established neighborhood of Oak Grove.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Evergreen
23 Units Available
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1971 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tualatin
1 Unit Available
5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR.
5080 Southwest Greenwood Circle, Tualatin, OR
5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR. Available 06/19/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Located in the Bridgeport Fox Hill Neighborhood.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Barclay Hills
1 Unit Available
441 Harris Lane
441 Harris Lane, Oregon City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1500 sqft
441 Harris Lane Available 06/19/20 Delightful 3BD* 2.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gaffney Lane
1 Unit Available
20247 S Hwy 213
20247 Highway 213, Clackamas County, OR
20247 S Hwy 213 Available 06/19/20 Large Lot Home Just Off Highway 213 - $2,150 - This four bedroom, two bath manufactured home, ~1,890 square feet, has been freshly painted inside and out and has new flooring throughout. New vinyl windows.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14160 South Canyon Ridge Drive
14160 South Canyon Ridge Drive, Clackamas County, OR
14160 South Canyon Ridge Drive Available 07/06/20 ALL utilities included! Oregon City Location on 2 acres! - NO SHOWINGS AVAILABLE TILL 7/3/2020 Call or Text Leasing Agent Prior To APPLYING at (503) 443-9331 **DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT RESIDING
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Milwaukie Heights
1 Unit Available
1630 SE Oak Grove Blvd
1630 Southeast Oak Grove Boulevard, Oak Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Newly remodeled single level home. Take a virtual tour! - Newly remodeled home. Wood burning fireplace in living room.Dining area located off kitchen. New appliances in kitchen, laundry room with new washer & dryer. Tenant pays all utilities.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ardenwald-Johnson Creek
1 Unit Available
9634 SE 29th Avenue
9634 Southeast 29th Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1262 sqft
Single-level, Milwaukie Home - - 3 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - Large living room with vaulted ceiling - Attached 2-car garage - Laundry room - Great backyard - Easy access to all things Milwaukie and downtown Portland - Utilities: Tenant
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
McLoughlin
1 Unit Available
1207 Division St.
1207 Division Street, Oregon City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1207 Division St.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
7437 SE Monroe St. #28
7437 Southeast Monroe Street, Clackamas County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1477 sqft
Now Accepting Applications! - **Available NOW ** SEE IT NOW! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a self tour at your convenience! https://homes.rently.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Walluga
1 Unit Available
4235 Douglas Way
4235 Douglas Way, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1479 sqft
4235 Douglas Way Available 07/10/20 Great Lake Grove Bungalow Walking Distance to Everything - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gladstone
1 Unit Available
370 E Gloucester St.
370 East Gloucester Street, Gladstone, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1194 sqft
Remodeled 3 bdrm Gladstone Home in family friendly neighborhood - This home is in a nice neighborhood in Gladstone. It has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, central a/c, and hardwood floors in living room. Big picture windows provide natural light.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
1425 Cornell St
1425 Cornell Street, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2496 sqft
1425 Cornell St Available 07/07/20 Great Lake Oswego Home Walking Distance to Everything - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied.
Similar Pages
West Linn 1 BedroomsWest Linn 2 BedroomsWest Linn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Linn 3 BedroomsWest Linn Accessible ApartmentsWest Linn Apartments with Balcony
West Linn Apartments with GarageWest Linn Apartments with GymWest Linn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Linn Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWest Linn Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WA