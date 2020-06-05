20296 Hoodview Ave

Amenities

Great 3 bedroom Corner Townhome w/ Walk In, Fireplace, and Deck!



1 Small Dog under 35 pounds ONLY. Security Deposit is increased by $500/pet. See breed restrictions on our website - mcneeley.com.



Great corner unit townhome with a touch of class. Open kitchen with granite counter tops, black appliances, gas cooktop, island and pantry. Off the dining room is a quiet private deck. The great room has wainscoting, gas fireplace and built in spot lights. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, full bath, tile counter tops, and vaulted ceilings. The master has vaulted ceilings, dual vanity, walk-in closet, and a deck looking out towards the east. Washer/dryer included. The home has an attached one car garage with opener. Directions: 10th street exit, right on Salamo Rd, right on Hoodview Ave. (John)



County: Clackamas

Lease Terms: One year

Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): NOW!

Heat: Gas

Utilities included in rent: None

Year Built: 2000

Levels: Two levels

Floor plan - Kitchen,dining room and great room and 1/2 bath on main level, 3 bedroom, 2 baths upstairs

Amenities: Gas Fireplace, Gas appliances, Bose surround system

Garage: Single with opener

No Fenced Backyard

Vehicle Restrictions: RV or boat parking not permitted

Schools:

