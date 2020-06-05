All apartments in West Linn
Location

20296 Hoodview Avenue, West Linn, OR 97068
Parker Crest

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 20296 Hoodview Ave · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1496 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom Corner Townhome w/ Walk In, Fireplace, and Deck! - Thank you for your interest in our company and this property/unit!

To view our website/other properties – www.mcneeley.com
The coordinator for this property is Sarah U.
For further questions please contact us at:
Phone: 503-292-8125 (Office) 503-928-4088 (Direct Line)
Email: sarahu@mcneeley.com

We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we will schedule an interior viewing. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date. Please do not disturb current occupants.

Our application process includes, but is not limited to-
* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older
* Rental history verification for all applicants applying
* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three (3) times the rent amount
* If pets are allowed and approved by the property owner, the security deposit will be increased by $500 per approved pet, with a maximum of two pets. See website for breed restrictions.
* Applications will not be processed until applicants view the interior of the home. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date.
*Please view our application process and criteria before applying: http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process

1 Small Dog under 35 pounds ONLY. Security Deposit is increased by $500/pet. See breed restrictions on our website - mcneeley.com.

Great corner unit townhome with a touch of class. Open kitchen with granite counter tops, black appliances, gas cooktop, island and pantry. Off the dining room is a quiet private deck. The great room has wainscoting, gas fireplace and built in spot lights. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, full bath, tile counter tops, and vaulted ceilings. The master has vaulted ceilings, dual vanity, walk-in closet, and a deck looking out towards the east. Washer/dryer included. The home has an attached one car garage with opener. Directions: 10th street exit, right on Salamo Rd, right on Hoodview Ave. (John)

County: Clackamas
Lease Terms: One year
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): NOW!
Heat: Gas
Utilities included in rent: None
Year Built: 2000
Levels: Two levels
Floor plan - Kitchen,dining room and great room and 1/2 bath on main level, 3 bedroom, 2 baths upstairs
Amenities: Gas Fireplace, Gas appliances, Bose surround system
Garage: Single with opener
No Fenced Backyard
Vehicle Restrictions: RV or boat parking not permitted
Schools:
PET POLICY: 1 Small Dog under 35 pounds ONLY. Security Deposit is increased by $500/pet. See breed restrictions on our website - mcneeley.com

**Smoking is not allowed in any of our rental properties. Some properties may not allow smoking on the entire premises.**

INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.
SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED AREAS.
SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5181882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

