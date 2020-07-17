All apartments in West Linn
Last updated July 17 2020

1638 Village Park Place

1638 Village Park Place · No Longer Available
Location

1638 Village Park Place, West Linn, OR 97068
Willamette

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
guest parking
2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Townhouse in West Linn - Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Townhouse

- Nice Kitchen with Oven/stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher

- Large Living Room area with wood-stove

- Private deck

- Washer/Dryer included!

- Carport and guest parking

- Located in Nice complex on Quiet, dead-end street

- Close to restaurants, shops, cafe's, easy access to I-205

- Use of private community pool

- Up to 2 cats or small dogs welcome with refundable pet deposit ($500 per pet) and monthly pet rent ($25/month per pet)

Rent: $1295
Utility surcharge: $75/month for Water/Sewer/Garbage.
Pet rent: $25/month per pet
Refundable security deposit: $1295
Refundable pet deposit: $500 per pet
Application fee: $46 per adult

Tenant responsible for electric and cable.

Property available: July 1st, 2020.
Accepting applications: Now

Visit our office or website for complete rental criteria: https://www.rmaoregon.com/tenants/rental-criteria/

- Applications are accepted on a first come, first served basis. Applicants must read the rental criteria before submitting an application. At least one adult in the applicant group must view the property in person or by virtual tour before we will process your group's applications. Applications are $46 per adult which covers the screening fee (criminal history, credit history, rental history, employment and income verification, etc.)

(RLNE5894110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1638 Village Park Place have any available units?
1638 Village Park Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Linn, OR.
What amenities does 1638 Village Park Place have?
Some of 1638 Village Park Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1638 Village Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
1638 Village Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1638 Village Park Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1638 Village Park Place is pet friendly.
Does 1638 Village Park Place offer parking?
Yes, 1638 Village Park Place offers parking.
Does 1638 Village Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1638 Village Park Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1638 Village Park Place have a pool?
Yes, 1638 Village Park Place has a pool.
Does 1638 Village Park Place have accessible units?
No, 1638 Village Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1638 Village Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1638 Village Park Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1638 Village Park Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1638 Village Park Place does not have units with air conditioning.
