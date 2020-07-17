1638 Village Park Place

Amenities

2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Townhouse in West Linn - Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Townhouse



- Nice Kitchen with Oven/stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher



- Large Living Room area with wood-stove



- Private deck



- Washer/Dryer included!



- Carport and guest parking



- Located in Nice complex on Quiet, dead-end street



- Close to restaurants, shops, cafe's, easy access to I-205



- Use of private community pool



- Up to 2 cats or small dogs welcome with refundable pet deposit ($500 per pet) and monthly pet rent ($25/month per pet)



Rent: $1295

Utility surcharge: $75/month for Water/Sewer/Garbage.

Pet rent: $25/month per pet

Refundable security deposit: $1295

Refundable pet deposit: $500 per pet

Application fee: $46 per adult



Tenant responsible for electric and cable.



Property available: July 1st, 2020.

Accepting applications: Now



Visit our office or website for complete rental criteria: https://www.rmaoregon.com/tenants/rental-criteria/



- Applications are accepted on a first come, first served basis. Applicants must read the rental criteria before submitting an application. At least one adult in the applicant group must view the property in person or by virtual tour before we will process your group's applications. Applications are $46 per adult which covers the screening fee (criminal history, credit history, rental history, employment and income verification, etc.)



