Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:36 AM

187 Apartments for rent in West Haven-Sylvan, OR with parking

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
39 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
Studio
$1,156
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,292
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
977 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
10187 SW Windwood Way
10187 Southwest Windwood Way, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1938 sqft
3 bd + office town home w/ AC & Pool. 2 small pets OK! - ****To Apply for This Property **** -Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sylvan-Highlands
1200 SW 61st Dr.
1200 Southwest 61st Drive, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
4 Bedrooms
$5,450
5049 sqft
1200 SW 61st Dr. Available 09/08/20 Gorgeous Southwest Hills Sanctuary - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied. For your safety and the safety of our tenants and staff, in-person showings will not be scheduled until the home is vacant.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
7554 SW Barnes Rd. #119-D
7554 Southwest Barnes Road, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
812 sqft
Adorable Lower Level Corner Unit in Sylvan Heights! W/S/G Included! - Lower level corner 2 bedroom 1 bath unit available! Living space backs directly to greenery with no other apartments off of all windows and has a wood burning fireplace! Community
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
$
12 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,440
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1140 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Northwest Heights
Sofi Forest Heights
1940 NW Miller Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,590
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1035 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with easy access to Hwy. 26, Hwy. 217, Timberland Town Center. Modern kitchens, granite counters, fireplace, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans, patio/balcony. Community offers gym, hot tub, dog park, bbq/grill, parking.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 01:47am
4 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Chateau Hills
10530 SW Butner Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1360 sqft
Contact Us Today to Schedule a Tour and Check Current Availability!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,380
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet wooded neighborhood convenient to Timberland Town Center. Also close to Forest Park's biking and hiking trails. Open, light-filled apartments with upscale amenities such as chef-inspired kitchens and private decks or patios.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
42 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Deveraux Glen
10600 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,302
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1368 sqft
Gorgeous, pet-friendly complex close to Sunset Highway. Concierge, yoga classes, clubhouse, and hot tub on site. Pets allowed. In-unit laundry. Right next to Merritt Orchard Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Sunset Station
10765 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
925 sqft
Right in the heart of Beaverton, our apartment community offers everything you need to sustain your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 22 at 03:21am
3 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Roxclif Apartments
1916 Southwest Roxbury Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,150
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
840 sqft
Nestled in the beautiful Cedar Hills neighborhood, Roxclif Apartments is waiting for you. Find yourself minutes from OR-217 & HWY 26. No car, no problem. We're just a 10-minute walk to the Sunset Transit Center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 1 at 03:00pm
Contact for Availability
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Sylvan Terrace
1950 SW Camelot Ct, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with hardwood laminate floors, private decks and electric heating. Community includes a lending library, underground parking and pool. Near the Oregon Zoo. Conveniently located near US Route 26 and I-405.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
11103 NW Leahy Rd
11103 Northwest Leahy Road, Cedar Mill, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1761 sqft
Cedar Mill - 2 Master Suite +bonus Room - APPLY NOW! https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/4AH01 Pay Screening Fee: http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee Have a pet? https://app.petscreening.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
760 North West 118th Ave
760 NW 118th Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1129 sqft
Well maintained Townhouse near Cedar Hills, easy access to HWY 26.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
2680 SW 87th Avenue #24
2680 Southwest 87th Avenue, West Slope, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2680 SW 87th Avenue #24 Available 08/01/20 Great SW Hills Condo! portland.c21.com - This is a great condo on the West Slope, right in between Washington County and Downtown Portland.

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street
11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street, Cedar Mill, OR
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,480
2800 sqft
**Price Reduced**. Remodeled home. Close to bus line, off Cornell Road at NW 119th Ave. Near Nike inc. and St Vincent Hospital. Easy to commute. 5 mins to shopping centers, grocery stores and church. House has 4 bedrooms, 1 den, 2.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
615 NW Lost Springs Terrace, # 401
615 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1232 sqft
Lovely condo complete with many upgrades, including stainless appliances, high ceilings, garage, A/C, balcony, controlled access building, and much more. Close to Hwy 26 and Hwy 217, near St.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302
600 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
982 sqft
Great Condominium in Timberland - NW Portland! W/S/G & Garage Included! A/C! - Gorgeous condo at the Overlook at Timberland! This beautiful condo is on the third floor and was built in 2011. Includes a one-car detached garage.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
590 NW Lost Springs Terrace #304
590 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
980 sqft
590 NW Lost Springs Terrace #304 Available 07/17/20 Great Condo in Prime Cedar Mill Location! - Charming 2 bed condo conveniently located within a ½ mile of the intersection of Murray Blvd and Highway 26/Sunset.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
10755 NW Jericho Ct.
10755 Northwest Jericho Court, Cedar Mill, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2678 sqft
10755 NW Jericho Ct. Available 08/15/20 Updated and remodeled! 3BR,DR,LR,FR,Office,Bonus, loft,Trex deck! - Must see this beautifully remodeled large home located on a large secluded lot and cul-de-sac.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Montclair Terrace
4835 SW Oleson Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,245
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1200 sqft
Apartments feature custom finishes and ceiling fans. Lots of community features, including a pool, sauna, and laundry center. Enjoy a show at nearby Alpenrose Opera House. Near SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Pearl
ORO
1470 Northwest Overton Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,095
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,380
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
719 sqft
Introducing ORO The Pearl District’s most walkable, connected and stylish apartment experience. Our vision is simple. Provide luxurious and efficient living in the heart of central Portland, where Slabtown and the Pearl District meet.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
16 Units Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Element 170
1563 Southwest 172nd Terrace, Aloha, OR
Studio
$1,199
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,359
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
745 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Element 170 in Aloha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
288 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Collective on 4th
1818 Southwest 4th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,262
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
501 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
822 sqft
Every aspect of The Collective on 4th has been intentionally designed with you in mind. It's more than just about how it looks, but the way your home makes you feel.
City Guide for West Haven-Sylvan, OR

While there are oodles of festivals happening in Portland, just minutes from West Haven-Sylvan, perhaps the most essential event for everyone to visit is the Waterfront Blues Festival, featuring live music (obviously), unique vendors and local food and drink. World famous craft beer, anyone?

Sitting cozily between Beaverton and Portland is the little community that could: West Haven-Sylvan. Though its title is a bit clunky to spit out, it is a charming little town close to natural and cultural amenities that offers residents a little bit of everything plus some peace and quiet, even though you've probably never heard of it. Before you write off West Haven-Sylvan as a boring 'burb outside Portland, it's worth pointing out that it's close to the Oregon Zoo, Tualatin Hills Nature Park and Forest Park, so if you prefer weekends filled with kayaking, hiking and biking rather than craft beer tasting and music critiquing, you're covered either way. Don't let West Haven's bucolic rolling hills, easy access to Highway 26 and multitude of housing options totally bowl you over. The real beauty of West Haven-Sylvan is the people. They're all friendly, welcoming and fascinating individuals who place a premium on good character. You can't buy that kind of warm environment (unless you're talking monthly rents, then yeah, you can). Welcome to West Haven-Sylvan! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in West Haven-Sylvan, OR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Haven-Sylvan apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

