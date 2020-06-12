/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:31 PM
145 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Haven-Sylvan, OR
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
28 Units Available
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,971
1333 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
8980 NW Cornell Rd
8980 Northwest Cornell Road, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2988 sqft
Easy Portland Commute with Large lot and Privacy - Roomy Three Bedroom with daylight basement - APPLY NOW! https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/9HBLN Pay Screening Fee: http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee Have a pet? https://app.
Results within 1 mile of West Haven-Sylvan
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
10 Units Available
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1140 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
44 Units Available
Deveraux Glen
10600 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,931
1368 sqft
Gorgeous, pet-friendly complex close to Sunset Highway. Concierge, yoga classes, clubhouse, and hot tub on site. Pets allowed. In-unit laundry. Right next to Merritt Orchard Park.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street
11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street, Cedar Mill, OR
**Price Reduced**. Remodeled home. Close to bus line, off Cornell Road at NW 119th Ave. Near Nike inc. and St Vincent Hospital. Easy to commute. 5 mins to shopping centers, grocery stores and church. House has 4 bedrooms, 1 den, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
11074 Southwest Washington Street
11074 Southwest Washington Street, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1967 sqft
Well maintained, move in ready Peterkort Village home featuring a kitchen with stainless steel/gas appliances & pantry and a large master suite with walk in closet & balcony.
Results within 5 miles of West Haven-Sylvan
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:42pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
11 Units Available
Jasper Square
15195 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,396
1267 sqft
Tranquil, park-like setting near top employers such as Nike and Intel. Hydrotherapy spa, pool and lots of outdoor space. Fitness center provided. Trails nearby for running and biking. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
27 Units Available
Victory Flats at Elmonica Station
1345 SW 172nd Terrace, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1253 sqft
New one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with kitchen island, pendant lights, hardwood floors and carpeting, and in-unit laundry. Dog park, 24-hour gym, bike storage and clubhouse. Heated pool. Internet cafe and business center on-site.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Pearl
14 Units Available
Couch 9
135 NW 9th Ave, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1385 sqft
Highly desirable luxury apartments near the Brewery Blocks and Interstate 405. The beautiful units have high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. An on-site tasting room keeps wine enthusiasts happy.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
14 Units Available
North Bethany Ridge
15921 NW Brugger Rd, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1341 sqft
These gorgeous Tudor-style apartments are situated in a highly coveted location. Onsite maintenance and optional carports and garages make this property unusually well-appointed in Portland.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
Downtown Portland
307 Units Available
The Collective on 4th
1818 Southwest 4th Avenue, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,960
1244 sqft
Every aspect of The Collective on 4th has been intentionally designed with you in mind. It's more than just about how it looks, but the way your home makes you feel.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
$
Downtown Portland
20 Units Available
Indigo
430 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,329
1715 sqft
The Delta Park Center, Portland World Market and Willamette River are nearby this property. Community amenities include a fitness studio, underground parking and EV charging stations. Apartments feature bamboo flooring, room service and modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
South Portland
8 Units Available
Greenbriar Village
5132 Southwest Slavin Road, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
916 sqft
Conveniently located between I-5 and SW Barbur Blvd and just minutes from downtown Portland. Pet-friendly complex offers wall-to-wall carpet, patio or balcony, tennis courts and an outdoor pool. Onsite storage units available for rent.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Triple Creek
Contact for Availability
Birch Pointe
17520 NW Cornell Rd, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1205 sqft
Within walking distance to Tanasbourne Town Center. Also convenient to Highway 26. Select apartments offer patios or balconies with wetland views. Racquetball court, fitness center, and 35-foot swimming pool on the premises.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
Central Beaverton
12 Units Available
Willow Grove
11981 SW Center St, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1180 sqft
Modern community with a pool, 24-hour fitness center and private decks. On-site hydrotherapy spa. Spacious units with a wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets, and full-size washers and dryers in each home.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West Beaverton
10 Units Available
Cedar Crest
4800 SW Mueller Dr, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1150 sqft
A real home is a place where you have both what you need and what you desire at your fingertips. This is precisely what Cedar Crest Apartments embodies, in the form of a community that’s all about you.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
Vose
1 Unit Available
Bryant Street Townhomes
11655 Southwest Allen Boulevard, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Welcome home to Bryant St. Townhomes! Our 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhomes with attached garages are the home you've been waiting for. Call us today!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Downtown Portland
Contact for Availability
Cyan PDX
1720 SW 4th Ave, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1066 sqft
Located close to Portland State University and I-405. Spacious apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, and a designer kitchen. Community amenities include a gym, courtyard, and community garden.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Nob Hill
49 Units Available
Kado NW
1378 Northwest 18th Avenue, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$4,085
1348 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Raleigh Hills
14 Units Available
Montclair Terrace
4835 SW Oleson Rd, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1200 sqft
Apartments feature custom finishes and ceiling fans. Lots of community features, including a pool, sauna, and laundry center. Enjoy a show at nearby Alpenrose Opera House. Near SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
South Portland
29 Units Available
Osprey
3750 Southwest River Parkway, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1474 sqft
Discover the home of your dreams at Osprey Apartments where you can truly have it all! Proximity to downtown allows you to simplify your commute and add more enjoyment to your day.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated September 27 at 11:32pm
Portsmouth
Contact for Availability
Harrison Square Apartments
8937 N Westanna Ave, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Harrison Square is a community of one story duplex style apartment homes, some featuring wood burning fireplaces. It is located in the Portsmouth/St.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Central Beaverton
1 Unit Available
14317 South West Meridian South
14317 SW Meridian St, Beaverton, OR
Incredible single family home in 45 Degree Central.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Beaverton
1 Unit Available
6885 SW 160th Avenue
6885 Southwest 160th Avenue, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1648 sqft
6885 SW 160th Avenue Available 07/28/20 Home in Desirable Burntwood Neighborhood - 3brm 2bths, 1600 sq. ft.
