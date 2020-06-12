/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:02 PM
185 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in West Haven-Sylvan, OR
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
28 Units Available
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
977 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
654 SW Trillium Creek Terrace
654 Southwest Trillium Creek Terrace, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1352 sqft
654 SW Trillium Creek Terrace Available 07/15/20 Peterkort Woods neighborhood, 2BR 2.5 BTH, Custom Townhome, Pool, Rec, Central AC - Unique combination of luxury, convenience and affordably.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
6605 W Burnside #128
6605 West Burnside Road, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1126 sqft
Stunning Condo in the Portland West Haven! *Move-in Ready* - https://my.matterport.
Results within 1 mile of West Haven-Sylvan
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
10 Units Available
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
920 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
7 Units Available
Cedar Hills
11700 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1100 sqft
A renovated, 1970s-style building with open floor plans and community-inspired spaces. This modern community spans a five-acre property. On-site pool, terrace, and large community building. Spacious interiors with large, private balconies.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
3 Units Available
Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
981 sqft
Located in a quiet wooded neighborhood convenient to Timberland Town Center. Also close to Forest Park's biking and hiking trails. Open, light-filled apartments with upscale amenities such as chef-inspired kitchens and private decks or patios.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
44 Units Available
Deveraux Glen
10600 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1166 sqft
Gorgeous, pet-friendly complex close to Sunset Highway. Concierge, yoga classes, clubhouse, and hot tub on site. Pets allowed. In-unit laundry. Right next to Merritt Orchard Park.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
11830 NW Holly Springs Lane #406
11830 Northwest Holly Springs Lane, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Wonderful Condo for Rent in Cedar Mill NW Portland - Wonderful top level condo in Timberland. 1 block to Market of Choice and all Timberland has to offer. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. 900 sq ft. Patio. AC. Fireplace. Sunset HS. Feels like new.
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302
600 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
982 sqft
Great Condominium in Timberland - NW Portland! W/S/G & Garage Included! A/C! - Gorgeous condo at the Overlook at Timberland! This beautiful condo is on the third floor and was built in 2011. Includes a one-car detached garage.
Results within 5 miles of West Haven-Sylvan
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
South Portland
3 Units Available
Oxbow 49
4949 Southwest Landing Drive, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
1028 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Portland, Oregon, our brand new, luxury apartments are centrally located to match your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
$
Downtown Portland
20 Units Available
Indigo
430 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,564
1480 sqft
The Delta Park Center, Portland World Market and Willamette River are nearby this property. Community amenities include a fitness studio, underground parking and EV charging stations. Apartments feature bamboo flooring, room service and modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Downtown Portland
Contact for Availability
Essex House
1330 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1293 sqft
Minutes to I-405. Also close to the Willamette River. One- and two-bedroom apartments with large windows, eco-friendly floors and private outdoor spaces. Property offers a lounge with wine bar and a sundeck with BBQ areas.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
Nob Hill
8 Units Available
Park 19 Apartments
550 NW 19th Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1005 sqft
Situated in the Northwest District. Boutique apartment community offering studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with soaring ceilings, wood-style plank flooring, and terrace-style patios or balconies. Clubhouse, courtyard, business center and dog park on the premises.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
Central Beaverton
14 Units Available
Arbor Creek
3280 SW 170th Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
945 sqft
Spacious apartments on 22 acres of forested land. Vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry available. Community has swimming pool and racquetball court. Near Washington Square Mall.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
11 Units Available
Jasper Square
15195 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
958 sqft
Tranquil, park-like setting near top employers such as Nike and Intel. Hydrotherapy spa, pool and lots of outdoor space. Fitness center provided. Trails nearby for running and biking. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
Nob Hill
13 Units Available
Waterline
2080 NW Front Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1048 sqft
Pleasant views of the Willamette River complement these stylish interiors, featuring carpeted floors, gourmet kitchens, and private patio/balcony. Perfectly located for quick access to the I-405, on-site amenities include clubhouse, elevator and pool.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
Downtown Portland
3 Units Available
Gallery Park Apartments
1436 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
849 sqft
Great location for commuters, just near I-405 and Highway 26. Units feature dishwasher, washer and dryer. Luxury community features garage, elevator, lobby and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
Downtown Portland
307 Units Available
The Collective on 4th
1818 Southwest 4th Avenue, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
817 sqft
Every aspect of The Collective on 4th has been intentionally designed with you in mind. It's more than just about how it looks, but the way your home makes you feel.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Nob Hill
56 Units Available
Modera Pearl
1481 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1203 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with warehouse-style touches, such as concrete floors and exposed ducts. Located in the Pearl District with views of the Willamette River, just steps from myriad shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
71 Units Available
Astikos Lofts
8920 Southwest Oak Street, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1122 sqft
Discover Astikos Lofts, a brand-new community built with your comfort in mind and designed to match your vibrant lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
27 Units Available
Victory Flats at Elmonica Station
1345 SW 172nd Terrace, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1015 sqft
New one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with kitchen island, pendant lights, hardwood floors and carpeting, and in-unit laundry. Dog park, 24-hour gym, bike storage and clubhouse. Heated pool. Internet cafe and business center on-site.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Portland
24 Units Available
Ladd
1300 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1064 sqft
Up to 4 Weeks Free on Select Homes- Reflected in Current Rate or Up Front! *Call Us for Details! Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, we are no longer offering in-person tours at the property.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
Downtown Portland
8 Units Available
Sky3
1221 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,058
1119 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and penthouses offer city, river and mountain views. Modern kitchens, custom cabinetry, granite counters, high ceilings, open layout, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pet-friendly community, rooftop deck, BBQ/grill area.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Nob Hill
Contact for Availability
The Carson Apartments
2121 Northwest Savier Street, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
940 sqft
Nestled in Portland's trendy Slabtown, The Carson Apartments is just steps away from boutique shopping, choice eats, and cozy watering holes. Grab a beer at Breakside Brewery, or stop by CoHo productions for locally produced, artist-driven plays.
Similar Pages
West Haven-Sylvan 2 BedroomsWest Haven-Sylvan 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Haven-Sylvan 3 BedroomsWest Haven-Sylvan Apartments with BalconyWest Haven-Sylvan Apartments with Garage
West Haven-Sylvan Apartments with GymWest Haven-Sylvan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Haven-Sylvan Apartments with ParkingWest Haven-Sylvan Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, OR
Tualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAScappoose, ORKing City, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WA