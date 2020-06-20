All apartments in West Haven-Sylvan
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

6605 W Burnside #128

6605 West Burnside Road · No Longer Available
Location

6605 West Burnside Road, West Haven-Sylvan, OR 97210
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
dogs allowed
Stunning Condo in the Portland West Haven! *Move-in Ready* - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2Dadx6SR7QA&mls=1

Beautiful 2-bed 2-bath condo located in the scenic West Haven-Sylvan area! Down the entry hall is the main living space with gas fireplace, central air conditioning, hardwood flooring, and a great balcony deck with a storage room! Kitchen has stainless steel and black appliances, and great counter space! Great utility room with cabinets and washer/dryer! Both bedrooms and full bathrooms are down the hall. One bedroom with slider door leading out to the back balcony.

The property is located on the western slope- midway between downtown Portland and the Bethany area of West Portland. Centrally located its only 5 miles to Intel/Nike/Keiser or 5 miles the other way to the Pearl/OHSU/23rd St. mile of the bus line on Burnside. The Quintet development is 17 acres of gated serene woodlands, creeks, and waterfalls. Community pool/spa, lighted tennis courts, gym, and clubhouse are available. Walking trails, picnic spots, and BBQ areas are also on the secured grounds. Short drive to one of the largest urban forest reserves in the country. Forest Park has over 70 miles of recreational trails spread over 5100 acres. On the south end of the park is Balch creek with coastal cutthroat trout and Miller creek and its annual salmon runs. It is a small slice of what the North West has to offer.

Please Review: More Details
* Hot tub on the deck is not functioning and not for Tenant use.
* Pet Policy: One cat okay upon pre-approval, no dogs --> Required profile: hollandprop.petscreening.com
* No smoking on the premises
* Sqft: 1126
* Year Built: 1996
* County: Washington
* Terms: Must be able to start a lease with 2 weeks of submitting applications.
* Tenant to pay $175.00 HOA move-in fee.
* Please review the screening criteria completely at hollandprop.com; click on 'Search Homes For Rent'.
* Landscaping: Maintained by HOA
* An intercom system is in place for additional security
* HOA does not allow waterbeds.
* Security Deposit $2,500
* Minimum credit score 600 (increased deposit required with exceptions)
* Application Fee: $55 per person 18 years and older
* Gross Minimum Income Requirement: 2.5 times the monthly rent
* Heating: Gas furnace (forced-air)
* Air Conditioning: Yes (efficient heat pump)
* Parking: One spot #27 in the parking garage and one covered spot in the parking lot #88; no big commercial vehicles
* Washer/Dryer: Included for tenants convenience.
* Renters Insurance is required and proof of insurance must be presented prior to move-in.
* Utilities: Water/Sewer, Garbage, and Comcast Basic Cable are included; all other utilities are Tenant responsibility.
* Schools: West Tualatin View Elementary, Cedar Park Middle School and Sunset High School. Verification of schools is recommended as boundaries change
* Schedule an in-person or live video tour HERE: https://showdigs.co/d3cvv

* Directions: From Highway 26 take Barnes north and it becomes Burnside. Signs will direct you to the Quintet. Park at the entry and we will meet you. From downtown, take the Burnside up the hill and go through the south end of Forest Park.

Please Note: Applications are not considered complete until all adults apply with all required documents and information.

The information on these pages has been compiled from various sources. Every effort has been made to provide accurate information. We shall not be held liable for mistakes pertaining to the accuracy of this information. This home is presented and professionally managed by Holland Properties, Inc. If you have any questions you can reach the leasing team at 503-902-1022 ex 2

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE1899661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

