Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

233 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Tualatin, OR

Finding an apartment in Tualatin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
11 Units Available
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,108
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
906 sqft
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
23 Units Available
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,362
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
789 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
970 sqft
Near I-5. A modern, upscale community with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, clubhouse area and basketball court. A garage is available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Sherwood - Tualatin South
12 Units Available
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,876
1141 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
21 Units Available
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
Studio
$1,144
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,297
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
988 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Sherwood - Tualatin North
13 Units Available
Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,257
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1264 sqft
Recently renovated units with a fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Located between Tualatin Rd, Hazelbrook Rd and Hwy 99. In an award-winning school district. Near Jurgens Park, Tualatin Community Park and the Tualatin Library.

1 of 17

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
1 Unit Available
8720 SW Tualatin Rd., Unit 113
8720 Southwest Tualatin Road, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1022 sqft
2 Bed/2 Bath Tualatin Greens Condo - DESCRIPTION: This 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom condo has so many great features! The unit itself is spacious at 1,022 square feet not including the great covered balcony overlooking the pool and hot tub.

1 of 27

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
1 Unit Available
6763 SW Montauk Circle
6763 Montauk Cir, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1100 sqft
Brand New Remodel in Attractive Piper's Run Community - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath - DESCRIPTION: This beautifully renovated home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Tualatin
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
20 Units Available
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,190
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1107 sqft
Environmentally aware apartment complex features valet service, coffee bar, fire pit and 24-hour gym. With easy access to the SW Pacific Highway. Expect rooms with stainless steel finishes and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:41am
2 Units Available
Gravens Grove
13020 Southwest Dickson Street, King City, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1054 sqft
Welcome to Graven's Grove located in the exclusive King City area. Brand new luxury apartment homes where you will embrace yourself in style.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated May 20 at 04:25pm
2 Units Available
Edgewater Apartments
16849 Southwest 131st Avenue, King City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1029 sqft
Located just minutes from Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge, King City Public Golf Course and shops. Large apartments with fully-equipped kitchens. Cable ready, private patio/balconies and washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
13060 Southwest Dickson Street
13060 Southwest Dickson Street, Washington County, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1108 sqft
Graven's Grove is a recently constructed luxury apartment community located in beautiful King City Oregon. Each of our 22 well appointed homes boasts modern features and elegant design details.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 7
1 Unit Available
8471 SW Bonaventure Lane
8471 Southwest Bonaventure Lane, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1627 sqft
8471 SW Bonaventure Lane Available 06/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home near Schools - You will love the 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with an open and light feeling. The living and dining room feature vaulted ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Tualatin
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
3 Units Available
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,090
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
824 sqft
Where nature meets the city! Royal Oaks Apartments is a unique community nestled amongst trees in a park-like setting in the Garden Home area of Southwest Portland.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wilsonville
7 Units Available
TownCenter Park
29250 SW Parkway Ct, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,250
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, a gym and wood-burning fireplaces. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and biking trails. Just 20 minutes south of Portland, 30 minutes north of Salem.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wilsonville
14 Units Available
Canyon Creek Apartment Villages
26310 SW Canyon Creek Rd, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,249
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1040 sqft
Recent renovations of apartments include quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Extra storage and washers/dryers in units. Pool and 24-hour gym available. Close to I-5, Argyle Square Shopping Center, and Canyon Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:17am
Wilsonville
13 Units Available
Terrene at the Grove
8890 SW Ash Meadows Cir, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,365
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New luxury 1-4 bedroom apartments. Just minutes from I-5. Walk-in closets, granite counters and patio/balcony. Units with fireplace available. Community has swimming pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Wilsonville
14 Units Available
Domaine at Villebois
28900 SW Villebois Dr, Wilsonville, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,459
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1023 sqft
Domaine at Villebois apartments in Wilsonville, OR offers many ways to connect, relax and recharge.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Murray Hill
11 Units Available
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,230
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1118 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Murray Hill
18 Units Available
Sofi at Murrayhill
11103 SW Davies Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,296
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1072 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances and custom finishes. Community includes a cafe, pool, and playground. Close to all the fun at Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center. Near Scholls Ferry Road (SR 210).
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
13 Units Available
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,102
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,342
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1026 sqft
This downtown property is within walking distance of the Tigard Farmers Market, and nearby biking trails lead straight to Portland. This green community offers two rooftop decks and a fitness center. Garage parking on site.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wilsonville
6 Units Available
Bridge Creek
29697 SW Rose Ln, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,194
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming community near Hathaway Neighborhood Park and Wilsonville High School on a 27-acre wooded area. Recently renovated to include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Pool and playground available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wilsonville
15 Units Available
Boulder Creek
6600 SW Wilsonville Rd, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,240
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1067 sqft
Near Boeckman Creek Elementary School. Just a mile from I-5 and near I-205. Recently renovated apartments with ample storage and updated appliances. Garages provided. On-site pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Westlake
6 Units Available
Westlake Meadows
5300 Parkview Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,355
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
969 sqft
Yards from Kruse Way and Meadows Road. Attractive community includes a swimming pool, clubhouse and tranquil courtyard. Homes feature a range, refrigerator, fireplace, hardwood floors, and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Westlake
16 Units Available
Kruseway Commons
4933 Parkview Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,272
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1224 sqft
Live in Metropolitan Portland’s most prestigious suburban landscape.
City Guide for Tualatin, OR

Tualatin, Oregon, is a quiet, little town with a river running through it. In fact, Tualatin means lazy in the native Atfalati indian language.

Located just 20 minutes outside of Portland, Oregon, Tualatin is a quiet suburban town that's home to crawfish festivals in the summertime and Christmas tree displays in the winter. The Tualatin River runs through the town, and you can see your neighbors fishing and canoeing on sunny days. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Tualatin, OR

Finding an apartment in Tualatin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

