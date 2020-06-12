55 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Troutdale, OR

/
3 bedroom apartments
1 Unit Available
1026 W Historic Columbia River Hwy
1026 West Historic Columbia River Highway, Troutdale, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1365 sqft
Rowhouse in Troutdale - COVID-19 DISCLOSURE: Despite the health crisis, we understand that the need for new housing is not something everyone can put on hold. During this time, we will be continuing home tours.
Gresham-Northeast
12 Units Available
Alvista 23
3181 NE 23rd St, Gresham, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1178 sqft
Recently renovated complex and units right across the street from Mount Hood Community College. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, and washer and dryers in apartments. Coffee bar, fire pit, gym, pool and hot tub available.
Gresham-Northeast
6 Units Available
The Groves
3500 NE 17th St, Gresham, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1029 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Gresham-Northeast
Contact for Availability
Royal Greens Apartments
2124 NE 19th St, Gresham, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1787 sqft
A location tucked away inside the beautiful Gresham Golf Course, Royal Greens is a boutique community with only 90 apartment homes, Royal Greens is surrounded by green fields and waterways, delivering a higher standard for peaceful apartment living.
Gresham-North Central
1 Unit Available
24030 Southeast Oak Street
24030 Southeast Oak Street, Gresham, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1305 sqft
DISCLAIMER: WE NO LONGER ADVERTISE OUR LISTINGS ON CRAIGSLIST; IF YOU SEE ONE OF OUR LISTINGS ON THAT SITE PLEASE FLAG IT AS A FALSE AD.
Gresham-Northeast
1 Unit Available
2125 NE Kane Drive, Offsite Office: 1229 NE Hogan Pl Gresham OR 97030
2125 Northeast Kane Drive, Gresham, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Beautiful views of the 13th hole at Gresham golf course. Small quiet complex beside Kelly Creek. Wood laminate floors on Living and dining area. Washer/Dryer hookups.
Sandy Boulevard
1 Unit Available
21806 NE Larkspur Lane
21806 Northeast Larkspur Lane, Fairview, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1901 sqft
***$1000 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT*** Hard to Find Townhome 3 Bedroom, 2.
Mt. Hood
9 Units Available
The Arden
765 SE Mount Hood Hwy, Gresham, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1139 sqft
Lush grounds include a BBQ and picnic area. Units with full-sized washers and dryers, Energy Star appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets. Easy commute to Downtown Portland.
Gresham-Northwest
13 Units Available
Springwater Crossing
1132 NW Birdsdale Ave, Gresham, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,844
1537 sqft
Springwater Crossing offers one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom townhomes in pastoral Gresham Oregon, the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge and the World Class Mt. Hood Ski and recreation area.
Holly Brook
2 Units Available
Powell Street Station
2948 West Powell Boulevard, Gresham, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Powell Street Station in Gresham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Holly Brook
20 Units Available
Lumina Apartments
2700 W Powell Blvd, Gresham, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,681
1019 sqft
Modern apartments near U.S. Route 26 and Southwest Park. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry. Green community with sauna, tennis court and courtyard. Garage parking available.
Kelly Creek
10 Units Available
Alpine Meadows
1717 SE Orient Dr, Gresham, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1185 sqft
Move In Special! Contact our Leasing Specialists for details. 503-666-3157
Rockwood
3 Units Available
Andrea Place
473 SE 169th Ave, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1044 sqft
Welcome to Andrea Place Apartments, where you can choose from a number of innovatively designed apartment homes. Surrounded by community spaces, sunlight, and wonderful views, you'll find unlimited possibilities to reflect your lifestyle.
Rockwood
26 Units Available
459 Rock Apartments
459 Southeast 192nd Avenue, Gresham, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,793
1201 sqft
459 Rock is located in the young, diverse Rockwood neighborhood in Gresham, Oregon. Located a few steps from the MAX line and on bus 20 with cafe’s, restaurants, brewpubs and local shopping it’s the ideal location to modern conveniences.
Wilkes
3 Units Available
Zachary Park
3601 Ne 162nd Ave, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1044 sqft
Your new home at Zachary Park provides full, gourmet-style kitchens with dishwashers and garbage disposals along with plenty of closet space, oversized floor plans and your choice of patios or balconies.
1 Unit Available
3617 NE Quince Way
3617 NE Quince Way, Camas, WA
Brand New 4-bedrrom / 2.5-bath in Camas - Beautiful brand new 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Camas near Woodburn Elementary School. (HOME COMES UNFURNISHED) - 4-bedrooms - 2.
1 Unit Available
4271 NW Sage Loop
4271 Northwest Sage Loop, Camas, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1860 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Spacious 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome - $2200 p.m - Property Id: 179797 A spacious, well laid out, open-plan townhome for rent available by November 30! This house meets ADA requirements! Hardwood floors on the entire first floor.
1 Unit Available
3113 NW 30th Cir
3113 Northwest 30th Circle, Camas, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,988
2885 sqft
3113 NW 30th Cir Available 07/08/20 Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath in Camas School District! With a Bonus Den! Professional Landscaping Service Included! - WELCOME HOME to this amazing house in sought after Oak Ridge Estates in Camas.
1 Unit Available
250 7th Court
250 7th Court, Washougal, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
250 7th Court, Washougal - Property Id: 49546 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/49546 Property Id 49546 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5829943)
1 Unit Available
3820 NW 24th Avenue
3820 Northwest 24th Avenue, Camas, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1819 sqft
Desirable Camas Location - 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851 Originally built in 2005 this 3 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
1016 NE 3rd Ave.
1016 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Camas, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1175 sqft
Camas Charmer with 3 Bedrooms - Camas Bungalow, 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath. Two of the bedrooms are downstairs. This home offers, stainless steel appliances; refrigerator, range and dishwasher, granite countertops, tile and wood laminate flooring.
1 Unit Available
1414 B E 6TH
1414 E Street, Washougal, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1472 sqft
Single level living duplex - A newly built 2019, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,472 square foot duplex in Deer Park. This home has a wonderful open floor concept. The kitchen has stainless steel appliance and a wonderful island...
1 Unit Available
3231 NW Julia Street
3231 Northwest Julia Street, Camas, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1120 sqft
3231 NW Julia Street Available 07/01/20 Charming One Level Camas Home - Must see to appreciate this cute home. Many updates throughout. Vaulted ceilings. Open concept. Private backyard with garden beds. AC. Camas schools! (RLNE4492695)
1 Unit Available
3321 NW Grass Valley Dr.
3321 Northwest Grass Valley Drive, Camas, WA
- (RLNE4202557)
