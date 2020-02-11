All apartments in Springfield
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

939 N 65th Place

939 65th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

939 65th Pl, Springfield, OR 97478
Thurston

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Beautiful 3+bdrm/ 2.5bthrm Home in Thurston area- gas fireplace - This beautiful 2 story 3+bdrm/2.5bath home in the Thurston area offers, a large living room and family room, an extra room for an office, and an open kitchen. This home also features a gas fireplace, bay window, and a fully fenced yard with cement patio and lawn area. This home is located on a corner lot with a 2 car garage and a master bedroom with en suite with double sinks.

Appliances/ Amenities:
Refrigerator
Stove/Range
Dishwasher
Microwave
W/D Hookups
Gas Fireplace

No Smoking
No Pets
No Cosigners
1 year lease term
Proof of renters insurance required

Visit our website at www.Northwoodspm.com to view our other available properties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2522935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 939 N 65th Place have any available units?
939 N 65th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, OR.
How much is rent in Springfield, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 939 N 65th Place have?
Some of 939 N 65th Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 939 N 65th Place currently offering any rent specials?
939 N 65th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 N 65th Place pet-friendly?
No, 939 N 65th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 939 N 65th Place offer parking?
Yes, 939 N 65th Place does offer parking.
Does 939 N 65th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 939 N 65th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 N 65th Place have a pool?
No, 939 N 65th Place does not have a pool.
Does 939 N 65th Place have accessible units?
No, 939 N 65th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 939 N 65th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 939 N 65th Place has units with dishwashers.

