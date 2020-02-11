939 N 65th Place.

Amenities
Beautiful 3+bdrm/ 2.5bthrm Home in Thurston area- gas fireplace - This beautiful 2 story 3+bdrm/2.5bath home in the Thurston area offers, a large living room and family room, an extra room for an office, and an open kitchen. This home also features a gas fireplace, bay window, and a fully fenced yard with cement patio and lawn area. This home is located on a corner lot with a 2 car garage and a master bedroom with en suite with double sinks.
Appliances/ Amenities:
Refrigerator
Stove/Range
Dishwasher
Microwave
W/D Hookups
Gas Fireplace
No Smoking
No Pets
No Cosigners
1 year lease term
Proof of renters insurance required
