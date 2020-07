Amenities

w/d hookup garage pool

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

(BRU) Large Home 5 bed, 1.5 Bath - This is a large 5 bed, 1.5 bath home. 2 large living areas, each 18 x 24. 2 bedrooms downstairs and 3 upstairs. Kitchen, and dining area. Garage with door opener. 2 Ductless heat pumps. Washer / Dryer hook up in the garage.Fully repainted. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Large front yard and fenced backyard - tenant maintains. This home is close to Lively Pool Park and shopping.

Non-smoking unit, No Pets

1 year lease



(RLNE5880428)