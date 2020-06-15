All apartments in Scappoose
Last updated December 2 2019 at 12:21 PM

52609 NE Porter Lane

52609 Northeast Porter Lane · (503) 292-8125
Location

52609 Northeast Porter Lane, Scappoose, OR 97056

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 52609 NE Porter Lane · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Two-Level Home with 4 Bedrooms + Den! Three Car Garage! - Brand new carpet throughout! Upgraded berber carpet on the main level. This great 2 level home has 2650 square feet, hardwood floors, a great room, two fireplaces (one in living area and one in master bedroom), a kitchen island, a fenced backyard, and a patio area - perfect for entertaining! THREE car garage.
__________________

Thank you for choosing Jim McNeeley Real Estate & Property Management, Inc.!

Completed applications are processed/screened on a first come first served basis; to consider an application complete and begin the screening process, we require a completed application for each adult age 18 and older, screening fee(s) for all applicants, pet/animal screening (if applicable), ID for each applicant, income verification for the household, and an interior viewing of the property. We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we will schedule a viewing.

Renters Insurance is due upon taking possession of the property.

County: Columbia
Lease Terms: 12 months
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): 12/02/2019
Heat: Forced Air Gas
Utilities included in rent: None
Utilities paid by tenants: Water/sewer (City of Scappoose), Gas (NW Natural), Electric (Columbia River PUD), Garbage (Hudson Garbage)
Appliances: Refrigerator, garbage disposal, gas range, microwave, dishwasher.
Year Built: 2007
Levels: Two
Amenities: Two Fireplaces
Garage: THREE car
Fenced: Yes
Vehicle Restrictions: No boat, trailer or RV without approval.
HOA: Yes, this property is in an HOA. Tenants agree to abide by all HOA rules and regulations.
School District: Scappoose; interested parties to verify and confirm schools.
PET POLICY: Possible w/ approval and increased deposit. Max of 2 pets. Breed restrictions on dogs apply.
Special Terms: No smoking inside the premises, including the garage, or within 10 feet of the property/community line.

Our application process includes, but is not limited to-
* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older
* Rental history verification for all applicants applying
* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three (3) times the rent amount
* If pets are allowed and approved by the property owner, the security deposit will be increased by $500 per approved pet, with a maximum of two pets. See website for breed restrictions.
* Applications will not be processed until applicants view the interior of the home. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date.
*Please view our application process and criteria before applying: http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process

INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.
SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED AREAS.
SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.
___________________

(RLNE2021592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

