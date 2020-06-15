52609 NE Porter Lane

Amenities

Beautiful Two-Level Home with 4 Bedrooms + Den! Three Car Garage! - Brand new carpet throughout! Upgraded berber carpet on the main level. This great 2 level home has 2650 square feet, hardwood floors, a great room, two fireplaces (one in living area and one in master bedroom), a kitchen island, a fenced backyard, and a patio area - perfect for entertaining! THREE car garage.

County: Columbia

Lease Terms: 12 months

Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): 12/02/2019

Heat: Forced Air Gas

Utilities included in rent: None

Utilities paid by tenants: Water/sewer (City of Scappoose), Gas (NW Natural), Electric (Columbia River PUD), Garbage (Hudson Garbage)

Appliances: Refrigerator, garbage disposal, gas range, microwave, dishwasher.

Year Built: 2007

Levels: Two

Amenities: Two Fireplaces

Garage: THREE car

Fenced: Yes

Vehicle Restrictions: No boat, trailer or RV without approval.

HOA: Yes, this property is in an HOA. Tenants agree to abide by all HOA rules and regulations.

School District: Scappoose; interested parties to verify and confirm schools.

PET POLICY: Possible w/ approval and increased deposit. Max of 2 pets. Breed restrictions on dogs apply.

Special Terms: No smoking inside the premises, including the garage, or within 10 feet of the property/community line.



Our application process includes, but is not limited to-

* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older

* Rental history verification for all applicants applying

* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three (3) times the rent amount

* If pets are allowed and approved by the property owner, the security deposit will be increased by $500 per approved pet, with a maximum of two pets. See website for breed restrictions.

* Applications will not be processed until applicants view the interior of the home. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date.

*Please view our application process and criteria before applying: http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process



