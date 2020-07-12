18373 Tupper Road

Amenities

Visit our website at PropertyNetworkLLC.com for more information including the rental criteria for residency and to apply online. This lovely three bedroom home built in 2005 has an open floor plan. The large kitchen has stainless steel gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave and opens to the living room. Living room has gas fireplace and sliding door that leads to rear deck and backyard. Also on the main floor is a formal dining room. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and its own private bathroom. Two additional bedrooms upstairs and a full bathroom. Laundry room with washer/dryer. Two car garage. This home is currently occupied..please do not disturb tenants.



No Smoking. One year lease to start. Renters insurance required. Tenants responsible for all utilities and landscape maintenance. Non-refundable $45 application fee per adult. Read rental criteria for residency at http://propertynetworkllc.com Apply online. Property managed by Property Network LLC.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available 7/10/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.