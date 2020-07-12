All apartments in Sandy
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:45 AM

18373 Tupper Road

18373 Tupper Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2072636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18373 Tupper Road, Sandy, OR 97055

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2002 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Visit our website at PropertyNetworkLLC.com for more information including the rental criteria for residency and to apply online. This lovely three bedroom home built in 2005 has an open floor plan. The large kitchen has stainless steel gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave and opens to the living room. Living room has gas fireplace and sliding door that leads to rear deck and backyard. Also on the main floor is a formal dining room. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and its own private bathroom. Two additional bedrooms upstairs and a full bathroom. Laundry room with washer/dryer. Two car garage. This home is currently occupied..please do not disturb tenants.

No Smoking. One year lease to start. Renters insurance required. Tenants responsible for all utilities and landscape maintenance. Non-refundable $45 application fee per adult. Read rental criteria for residency at http://propertynetworkllc.com Apply online. Property managed by Property Network LLC.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available 7/10/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18373 Tupper Road have any available units?
18373 Tupper Road has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18373 Tupper Road have?
Some of 18373 Tupper Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18373 Tupper Road currently offering any rent specials?
18373 Tupper Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18373 Tupper Road pet-friendly?
No, 18373 Tupper Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy.
Does 18373 Tupper Road offer parking?
Yes, 18373 Tupper Road offers parking.
Does 18373 Tupper Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18373 Tupper Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18373 Tupper Road have a pool?
No, 18373 Tupper Road does not have a pool.
Does 18373 Tupper Road have accessible units?
No, 18373 Tupper Road does not have accessible units.
Does 18373 Tupper Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18373 Tupper Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 18373 Tupper Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 18373 Tupper Road does not have units with air conditioning.
