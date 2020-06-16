All apartments in Sandy
16776 Chula Vista Avenue

16776 Chula Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16776 Chula Vista Avenue, Sandy, OR 97055

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
**********$300 OFF RENT FOR 3 MONTHS & SELF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE*********

Please copy and paste the following link to register for the self viewing lockbox:

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1925191?source=marketing

Tucked away in the gorgeous evergreen trees is this beautiful, BRAND NEW town home located in the heart of Sandy!
Gorgeous luxury vinyl tile floors through the kitchen, dining, and living room. The Kitchen opens to the living room and offers Corian surfaces, stainless steel appliances, and gas stove! 3 Bedrooms + 2 bath upstairs as well as an oversize laundry/utility room. Beautiful view from the covered balcony! Hurry, this popular plan will not last long!

Call to schedule your tour today!
Call/Text Avant Property Mgmt @ 503.660.8535 opt 1 or Leasing@avantpropertymgmt.com
Facetime/Skype Tours available upon request.

12 month minimum lease

Gas Furnace and Central AC

Refrigerator not photo’d but is provided :)

Washer & Dryer hookup in Laundry Area

Professional landscaping provided by landlord

Renters insurance required

All utilities are tenant responsibility.

For Application, Screening Criteria, and Breed Restriction List, please see our website at www.avantpropertymgmt.com

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16776 Chula Vista Avenue have any available units?
16776 Chula Vista Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy, OR.
What amenities does 16776 Chula Vista Avenue have?
Some of 16776 Chula Vista Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16776 Chula Vista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16776 Chula Vista Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16776 Chula Vista Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 16776 Chula Vista Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 16776 Chula Vista Avenue offer parking?
No, 16776 Chula Vista Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 16776 Chula Vista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16776 Chula Vista Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16776 Chula Vista Avenue have a pool?
No, 16776 Chula Vista Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16776 Chula Vista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16776 Chula Vista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16776 Chula Vista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16776 Chula Vista Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16776 Chula Vista Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16776 Chula Vista Avenue has units with air conditioning.
