16776 Chula Vista Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Tucked away in the gorgeous evergreen trees is this beautiful, BRAND NEW town home located in the heart of Sandy!

Gorgeous luxury vinyl tile floors through the kitchen, dining, and living room. The Kitchen opens to the living room and offers Corian surfaces, stainless steel appliances, and gas stove! 3 Bedrooms + 2 bath upstairs as well as an oversize laundry/utility room. Beautiful view from the covered balcony! Hurry, this popular plan will not last long!



12 month minimum lease



Gas Furnace and Central AC



Refrigerator not photo’d but is provided :)



Washer & Dryer hookup in Laundry Area



Professional landscaping provided by landlord



Renters insurance required



All utilities are tenant responsibility.



For Application, Screening Criteria, and Breed Restriction List, please see our website at www.avantpropertymgmt.com



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

