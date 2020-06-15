All apartments in Salem
5943 Blue River Drive SE
Last updated April 4 2020

5943 Blue River Drive SE

5943 Blue River Drive Southeast · (971) 719-2917
Location

5943 Blue River Drive Southeast, Salem, OR 97306
South Gateway

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5943 Blue River Drive SE · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1472 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5943 Blue River Drive SE Available 04/06/20 Stunning Newer Condo with 2 car Garage in S. Salem - Luxury contemporary large condominium style home in desirable S Salem with an open concept floor plan and high ceilings.

Park both cars in the two car tandem garage with an entry to a foyer and come upstairs to the beautiful open living room! No street parking for you! Get used to curling up on the couch with a cup of coffee with your new gas fireplace on, while being surrounded by tile and beautiful molding/trim. Step out onto the covered patio for some fresh air and listen to the birds sing in the morning.

The stunning kitchen has granite tile counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances which even includes a gas range and water/ice dispenser. Plenty of custom cabinetry and an additional pantry gives you tons of kitchen storage. Who wouldn't love extra storage space in the kitchen?! Time to pull out the cook books!

Spacious and beautifully designed condo with huge open bedrooms, large vinyl windows allowing natural light pour through!

Storage is strewn throughout this amazing home.

With the two car attached garage, private patio. Welcome to 5943 Blue River, your own little piece of Heaven!

Close to shopping, dining, entertainment and bus lines!

Schools:

Pringle
Judson
S Salem

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3840761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5943 Blue River Drive SE have any available units?
5943 Blue River Drive SE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5943 Blue River Drive SE have?
Some of 5943 Blue River Drive SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5943 Blue River Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
5943 Blue River Drive SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5943 Blue River Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 5943 Blue River Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salem.
Does 5943 Blue River Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 5943 Blue River Drive SE does offer parking.
Does 5943 Blue River Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5943 Blue River Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5943 Blue River Drive SE have a pool?
No, 5943 Blue River Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 5943 Blue River Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 5943 Blue River Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5943 Blue River Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5943 Blue River Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5943 Blue River Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5943 Blue River Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.
