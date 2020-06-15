Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

5943 Blue River Drive SE Available 04/06/20 Stunning Newer Condo with 2 car Garage in S. Salem - Luxury contemporary large condominium style home in desirable S Salem with an open concept floor plan and high ceilings.



Park both cars in the two car tandem garage with an entry to a foyer and come upstairs to the beautiful open living room! No street parking for you! Get used to curling up on the couch with a cup of coffee with your new gas fireplace on, while being surrounded by tile and beautiful molding/trim. Step out onto the covered patio for some fresh air and listen to the birds sing in the morning.



The stunning kitchen has granite tile counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances which even includes a gas range and water/ice dispenser. Plenty of custom cabinetry and an additional pantry gives you tons of kitchen storage. Who wouldn't love extra storage space in the kitchen?! Time to pull out the cook books!



Spacious and beautifully designed condo with huge open bedrooms, large vinyl windows allowing natural light pour through!



Storage is strewn throughout this amazing home.



With the two car attached garage, private patio. Welcome to 5943 Blue River, your own little piece of Heaven!



Close to shopping, dining, entertainment and bus lines!



Schools:



Pringle

Judson

S Salem



No Pets Allowed



