Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

4450 Rebecca Ct NE

4450 Rebecca Court Northeast · (503) 585-2266 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4450 Rebecca Court Northeast, Salem, OR 97305
Northgate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4450 Rebecca Ct NE · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
North Salem Three Bedroom with Open Floor Plan - Open floor plan home with hardwood floors and carpet in bedrooms. The yard is fenced.

Tenant pays all utilities;
Minimum one year lease
One small mature pet allowed.
No smoking
Schools - Hammond Elem., Stephens MS, McKay HS
NEXT STEP: Call 503-585-2266, to set up a showing of this rental.

__________________________________________________________________
~Tenant pays all utilities, unless stated above.
~All properties prohibit pets, unless stated above.
~If the property allowed a pet, AND the pet is approved; the refundable security deposit will be increased $500 per pet. Pet rent will be $35 per month, per pet. An additional pet addendum will be signed.
~All properties are non-smoking.
~Images may be representative of the property. Floor plans, contents and decor can change over time.
~Square footage is approximate.

(RLNE5854230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4450 Rebecca Ct NE have any available units?
4450 Rebecca Ct NE has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4450 Rebecca Ct NE have?
Some of 4450 Rebecca Ct NE's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4450 Rebecca Ct NE currently offering any rent specials?
4450 Rebecca Ct NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4450 Rebecca Ct NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4450 Rebecca Ct NE is pet friendly.
Does 4450 Rebecca Ct NE offer parking?
Yes, 4450 Rebecca Ct NE does offer parking.
Does 4450 Rebecca Ct NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4450 Rebecca Ct NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4450 Rebecca Ct NE have a pool?
No, 4450 Rebecca Ct NE does not have a pool.
Does 4450 Rebecca Ct NE have accessible units?
No, 4450 Rebecca Ct NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4450 Rebecca Ct NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4450 Rebecca Ct NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4450 Rebecca Ct NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4450 Rebecca Ct NE does not have units with air conditioning.
