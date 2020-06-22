4450 Rebecca Ct NE

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

North Salem Three Bedroom with Open Floor Plan - Open floor plan home with hardwood floors and carpet in bedrooms. The yard is fenced.



Tenant pays all utilities;

Minimum one year lease

One small mature pet allowed.

No smoking

Schools - Hammond Elem., Stephens MS, McKay HS

NEXT STEP: Call 503-585-2266, to set up a showing of this rental.



__________________________________________________________________

~Tenant pays all utilities, unless stated above.

~All properties prohibit pets, unless stated above.

~If the property allowed a pet, AND the pet is approved; the refundable security deposit will be increased $500 per pet. Pet rent will be $35 per month, per pet. An additional pet addendum will be signed.

~All properties are non-smoking.

~Images may be representative of the property. Floor plans, contents and decor can change over time.

~Square footage is approximate.



(RLNE5854230)