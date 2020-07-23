2215 Townsend Way Southeast

Amenities
Conveniently situated two-story duplex with generous, fenced backyard!!! Fresh paint and new flooring make this unit easy on the eyes! Also includes dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, and a carport! Create the garden of your dreams with existing raised beds and outdoor shed, then fall asleep to the soothing sounds of Pringle Creek.
*Please do not disturb tenants, trespassers will be reported to the proper authorities*
Screening Fee: $50/person 18+ years of age
Rent: $1195.00
Security Deposit: $1195.00 minimum
Utilities: Tenant responsible for all (electric, trash, and $40 water fee)
Lease: 1-year minimum
Pets: 2 max with pet rent, deposit(s) (subject to approval, pet application required)
Renter's Insurance: Required*
*Please see our renting criteria at http://goodmanpm.com/rental-criteria
