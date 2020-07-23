2215 Townsend Way Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly carport range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Conveniently situated two-story duplex with generous, fenced backyard!!! Fresh paint and new flooring make this unit easy on the eyes! Also includes dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, and a carport! Create the garden of your dreams with existing raised beds and outdoor shed, then fall asleep to the soothing sounds of Pringle Creek.



*Please do not disturb tenants, trespassers will be reported to the proper authorities*



Screening Fee: $50/person 18+ years of age

Rent: $1195.00

Security Deposit: $1195.00 minimum

Utilities: Tenant responsible for all (electric, trash, and $40 water fee)

Lease: 1-year minimum

Pets: 2 max with pet rent, deposit(s) (subject to approval, pet application required)

Renter's Insurance: Required*



*Please see our renting criteria at http://goodmanpm.com/rental-criteria



Licensed in the State of Oregon