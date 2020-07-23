All apartments in Salem
Find more places like 2215 Townsend Way Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salem, OR
/
2215 Townsend Way Southeast
Last updated July 17 2020 at 5:39 AM

2215 Townsend Way Southeast

2215 Townsend Way Southeast · (503) 831-9743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salem
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2215 Townsend Way Southeast, Salem, OR 97301
Southeast Salem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 948 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Conveniently situated two-story duplex with generous, fenced backyard!!! Fresh paint and new flooring make this unit easy on the eyes! Also includes dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, and a carport! Create the garden of your dreams with existing raised beds and outdoor shed, then fall asleep to the soothing sounds of Pringle Creek.

*Please do not disturb tenants, trespassers will be reported to the proper authorities*

Screening Fee: $50/person 18+ years of age
Rent: $1195.00
Security Deposit: $1195.00 minimum
Utilities: Tenant responsible for all (electric, trash, and $40 water fee)
Lease: 1-year minimum
Pets: 2 max with pet rent, deposit(s) (subject to approval, pet application required)
Renter's Insurance: Required*

*Please see our renting criteria at http://goodmanpm.com/rental-criteria

Licensed in the State of Oregon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Townsend Way Southeast have any available units?
2215 Townsend Way Southeast has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2215 Townsend Way Southeast have?
Some of 2215 Townsend Way Southeast's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Townsend Way Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Townsend Way Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Townsend Way Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 Townsend Way Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 2215 Townsend Way Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 2215 Townsend Way Southeast offers parking.
Does 2215 Townsend Way Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 Townsend Way Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Townsend Way Southeast have a pool?
No, 2215 Townsend Way Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Townsend Way Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2215 Townsend Way Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Townsend Way Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 Townsend Way Southeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 2215 Townsend Way Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2215 Townsend Way Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2215 Townsend Way Southeast?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Acero West Salem
1948 Linwood ST NW
Salem, OR 97304
Willamette Park
825 Harritt Dr NW
Salem, OR 97304
Nola Place
2500 Lancaster Drive Northeast
Salem, OR 97305

Similar Pages

Salem 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSalem Apartments with Balconies
Salem Apartments with ParkingSalem Dog Friendly Apartments
Salem Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WAEugene, ORBeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, OR
Tigard, ORCorvallis, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, OR
Forest Grove, ORCamas, WASherwood, ORMcMinnville, ORCanby, ORBethany, ORHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West Salem

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Oregon State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity