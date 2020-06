Amenities

Available Now! - Rent this beautiful South Salem home. End of a cul-de-sac. Gorgeous yard and home with lots of windows. Open floor plan. Large kitchen with tons of cabinets. Spacious living room with gas fireplace. Master suite on the main with soaking tub and large walk in closet. So much storage space through out. 3 car garage to store your additional toys. Don't miss out renting this beautiful home. Pets considered on a case by case basis. If approved additional deposit required. No Smoking! Landscaping and Water and Sewer included! Call now for a showing. 503.567.0816



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5120116)