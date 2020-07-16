All apartments in Salem
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1070 Denise St SE

1070 Denise Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1070 Denise Street Southeast, Salem, OR 97306
South Gateway

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No longer Available :( - This single story home is nice and new inside with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Features include upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinets, large refrigerator, flat top stove and laminate flooring. Brand new flooring and fresh paint through out.

Attached two car garage with remote. Washer/Dryer provided. Covered back patio, fully fenced backyard and storage shed!

Available July 1, 2020 - One year lease

Renters insurance is required.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and landscaping.

No smoking allowed on the property.

No pets

Showings will be scheduled by appointment only. Application process is done online at www.pacificwestpm.com. ($40 non-refundable application fee per person 18 years and over). *All individuals over 18 must apply, application fee is per applicant. Our office is open Mon-Fri 8:30 to 5:30 and Sat-Sun by appointment only.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2613096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1070 Denise St SE have any available units?
1070 Denise St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salem, OR.
What amenities does 1070 Denise St SE have?
Some of 1070 Denise St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1070 Denise St SE currently offering any rent specials?
1070 Denise St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1070 Denise St SE pet-friendly?
No, 1070 Denise St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salem.
Does 1070 Denise St SE offer parking?
Yes, 1070 Denise St SE offers parking.
Does 1070 Denise St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1070 Denise St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1070 Denise St SE have a pool?
No, 1070 Denise St SE does not have a pool.
Does 1070 Denise St SE have accessible units?
No, 1070 Denise St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1070 Denise St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1070 Denise St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1070 Denise St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1070 Denise St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
